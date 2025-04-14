Emirates Music Rights Association (EMRA) granted first collective management license in the UAE

The Ministry of Economy in the United Arab Emirates has issued its first-ever collective management license in the UAE to the Emirates Music Rights Association (EMRA).

The license allows the association to collect and distribute royalties for music creators and ensure media channels and platforms fulfill their financial obligations to them.

EntArabi reports the permit was granted in accordance with the UAE’s Federal Decree Law No. 38 of 2021 regarding copyright and neighboring rights.

The UAE government has also indicated that the permit for EMRA reflects the market’s commitment to its ‘Vision 2031‘ objectives of becoming a global creative hub by developing an attractive legislative and regulatory framework.

According to the official announcement, the market’s Ministry of Economy will now collaborate with the association to develop a digital platform for rights registration and revenue management and organize awareness workshops for artists.

The Middle East and North Africa was the fastest-growing region for recorded music globally in 2024, growing by 22.8% YoY, according to IFPI figures. Global recorded music industry revenues grew by 4.8% YoY to $29.6 billion in 2024.

According to the official UAE government press release about EMRA, the cultural and creative industries contributed 3.5% to the UAE’s GDP in 2022, equivalent to 54.4 billion dirhams (USD $14.8 billion).

The news was announced at an event in the UAE last week, attended by representatives from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) and the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC), who expressed their support for the initiative.

“IFPI is proud to support this work and I congratulate you all on a successful launch.” Victoria Oakley, IFPI

Victoria Oakley, CEO, IFPI, said: “The establishment of an effective, transparent and accountable rights management organisation for public performance and broadcast rights is a further step that will cement UAE as one of the most dynamic and exciting music markets in the world.

“Not least because according to the IFPI Global Music Report just published, in 2024 this region was the fastest-growing recorded music market in the world. IFPI is proud to support this work and I congratulate you all on a successful launch.”

“With the huge potential of this fast-paced economy, this is a milestone for the local and international music sector.” Gadi Oron, CISAC

Writing in a post on LinkedIn, CISAC Director General Gadi Oron called the news a “landmark for the UAE and Gulf region”. He added: “With the huge potential of this fast-paced economy, this is a milestone for the local and international music sector. CISAC was proud to take part in the effort leading to this, together with SACEM IFPI and other.”

“Our goal is to position the UAE as a regional and global hub for culture, talent, and creative content.” Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, emphasized that the UAE has successfully built an advanced legislative environment to protect intellectual property rights, which supports the competitiveness of the cultural and creative sector as a key driver of the national economy.

He said: “Our goal is to position the UAE as a regional and global hub for culture, talent, and creative content.”

“This marks a pivotal moment in our cultural journey and reflects our commitment to fostering a future where creativity thrives.” Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, stated: “Granting the first license for collective music rights management solidifies the UAE’s leadership in intellectual property protection and highlights the music industry as a vital component of the creative economy.”

He added: “This marks a pivotal moment in our cultural journey and reflects our commitment to fostering a future where creativity thrives.

“Through initiatives like the National Grant Program for Culture and Creativity, we are supporting Emirati artists and boosting creative production.

Elsewhere in the market, Music Nation operates as a music rights management organization that licenses the rights of authors, publishers, sound recording owners and performers throughout the UAE. Music Nation has secured partnerships with BMI and SoundExchange.

Also in the market, Abu Dhabi-based music rights management organization ESMAA was launched by PopArabia in 2020 and struck deals to represent the rights of global collecting societies including SOCAN (Canada) and the UK’s PRS For Music.

Music Business Worldwide