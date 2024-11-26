Deezer becomes latest streaming service to integrate TikTok’s ‘Add to Music App’ feature

TikTok has expanded its ‘Add to Music App’ feature, with Deezer joining the platform’s music discovery network.

The feature, which has been rolling out progressively over the past year, allows TikTok users to save songs discovered on the platform to their preferred music streaming service.

Originally launched in November 2023 with Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music, the feature initially debuted in the US and UK before expanding to more countries. Last month, TikTok partnered with South Korea’s Melon, owned by Kakao Entertainment, to expand the feature.

The latest partnerships with Melon and Deezer come as TikTok recently disclosed plans to shift its approach to the music streaming market by focusing more resources towards its ‘Add To Music App’ feature and shutting down its TikTok Music service.

On Thursday (November 28), TikTok Music will shut down in the five regions where it currently operates (Indonesia, Brazil, Australia, Singapore, and Mexico). In September, MBW reported, citing sources within TikTok, that the closure of TikTok Music is partly due to the company’s strategy of partnering with external music streaming platforms to drive consumption on these platforms rather than directly competing with them.

With Deezer’s integration, users can now click on the ‘Add Song’ button when encountering a track in their TikTok feed, automatically saving the song to their Deezer account. After the first use, Deezer becomes the default streaming service for future track saves, with the functionality accessible in both the For You Feed and on artist Sound Detail Pages.

Michael Kümmerle, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Partnership Development, said, “Add to Music App has already been responsible for hundreds of millions of track saves, and billions more streams on music streaming services.”

“We are really excited that our new partnership with Deezer will give millions more music fans the opportunity to use this feature to save and enjoy the music that they love, and for artists around the world to benefit from it.”

Matthieu Gorvan, Deezer’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, added: “Discovering a new favorite song is a magical moment and we’re dedicated to helping Deezer users hold on to that experience.”

“Wherever you find your latest obsession, we want to make sure it is effortless to add it to your playlists and explore more from the same artist. By creating a seamless integration between Deezer and social platforms, we help fans turn brief encounters with music into lasting connections, wherever they discover music.”

