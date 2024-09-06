COLTURE, co-founded by Brent Faiyaz Manager Ty Baisden, strikes partnership with Soulection CEO Joe Kay

Music company COLTURE has struck up a new partnership with Soulection CEO and Founder Joe Kay.

Founded in 2018, COLTURE collaborates with superstar artists such as Brent Faiyaz, major and independent record labels, and global media brands including Spotify, Apple, and Adidas.

COLTURE was co-founded by Ty Baisden, the long-time business partner and manager of independent R&B star Brent Faiyaz.

‘Colture’ stands for ‘Can Our Leverage Teach Us Real Equity’, as outlined by Baisden in this interview as part of MBW’s World’s Greatest Managers series in January 2023.

Joe Kay founded Soulection, described as a “global collective” In 2011. It started as an independent radio show and now encompasses an independent label and live event series, The Sound of Tomorrow, which has sold out venues and festivals across six continents.

Soulection also runs a two-hour weekly Soulection Radio broadcast on Apple Music 1 every Sunday.

The collective has been home to many artists and DJs including Monte Booker, Sango, Tay Iwar, ESTA., Phabo, and JAEL.

Soulection has also served as an early endorser of artists like Brent Faiyaz, Snoh Aalegra, Bryson Tiller, Daniel Caesar, Smino, SiR, Thee Sacred Souls, Alex Isley, and more.

The announcement kicks off with a series of New York-based events presented by COLTURE and Joe Kay.

“We share a common goal in thinking long-term about growth and scalability without compromising any aspects of Soulection,” said Soulection manager Dom Prieto.

“We’re a globally recognized movement of music lovers, forward thinkers and creatives — making COLTURE the perfect partnership.”

"COLTURE's track record in scaling businesses and their commitment to artist-friendly practices align perfectly with our values." Joe Kay

“As the co-founder and CEO of Soulection, I’m excited to announce our new partnership with COLTURE. After thirteen years of remaining independent and achieving many milestones with an ‘artist first’ approach, this collaboration will elevate Soulection to new heights,” said Soulection CEO and Founder Joe Kay.

“COLTURE’s track record in scaling businesses and their commitment to artist-friendly practices align perfectly with our values. I’ve seen their dedication to developing artists firsthand and am particularly impressed by their diverse, inclusive team and strong representation of women.

“This partnership marks a pivotal shift for Soulection, myself and my business partner Dom Prieto, and we look forward to showcasing the exciting work ahead.”

Paris “PK” Kirk, Head of Music Publishing and Lifestyle Marketing at COLTURE, said: “Joe Kay and the Soulection team are a next generation movement. Together we are excited to partner with a brand committed to advancing diversity and nurturing creativity with artists at the forefront of its vision.

“The COLTURE team has long admired Joe Kay’s passion, dedication and commitment to maintaining artistic ethos. We look forward to fostering this new partnership dedicated to pushing boundaries and propelling the Joe Kay and Soulection brand to new heights.”

