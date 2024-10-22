Capitol Records hires Justin Grant as SVP/Head of Urban Digital, promotes Dante Smith to Head of Motown Digital

Capitol Records has made two significant appointments to strengthen digital marketing operations in its urban music division.

Justin Grant has been named Senior Vice President and Head of Urban Digital, while Dante Smith has been promoted to Head of Motown Digital.

Grant, who joins Capitol from Atlantic Records, will oversee digital marketing campaigns across the company’s urban roster, spanning the Capitol, Motown, and Priority Records labels. During his decade-long tenure at Atlantic, where he rose from intern in 2014 to Vice President of Digital Marketing & Sports Partnerships, Grant played a key role in developing the careers of hip-hop artists, including Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and NBA YoungBoy. He will be based in New York.

“Justin has a proven track record in building some of the best known artists brands in the world,” said Tom March, Chairman and CEO of Capitol Music Group. “He knows what it takes to break artists. He is hugely respected and exceptional at what he does and I know our artists and staff are going to benefit from his years of experience as he comes in to lead the Urban Digital team at Capitol.”

Meanwhile, Smith’s promotion to Head of Motown Digital follows four years of successful digital marketing campaigns at Capitol, working closely with such artists as Quavo, Toosi, JT, Kali Uchis, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Ice Spice, Queen Naija, Migos, and City Girls.

In his expanded role, he will manage Motown’s digital marketing initiatives, direct-to-consumer efforts, and overall brand development while continuing to work with artists across Capitol’s roster. Based at Capitol’s Hollywood headquarters, Smith brings experience from previous roles at Revolt TV and HipHopDX, having started his music industry career as an intern at Epic Records in 2013.

March said: “Dante is loved by our artists and the entire team. He has delivered brilliant marketing campaigns for a number of years now for artists across the roster and I’m excited to be working with him to develop the Motown brand for the future.”

Commenting on his promotion, Smith said: “Working at Capitol to help develop and drive our artist brands has been hugely gratifying. I am honored to have the opportunity to help grow the presence of the iconic Motown Records brand, which was built by icons and inspires new legends.”

The appointments come as Capitol Records continues to expand its urban music presence. The combined roster across Capitol, Motown, and Priority includes both established and emerging artists such as Ice Spice, Kali Uchis, Hanumankind, Doechii, JT, Kodak Black, Quavo, NBA Youngboy, Offset, Lil Yachty, Toosii, BNYX, Yeat, That Mexican O.T., Star Bandz, Sugarhill Ddott, Molly Santana and more.

The development marks the latest executive move at Capitol Records following the appointment of Tom March as Chairman and CEO and Lillia Parsa as Co-President in February.

Towards the end of 2022, the company bolstered its marketing and artist development teams with the appointment of six executives — Jessica Eason, Zoe Gillespie, Katie Haffenden, Chris Kershaw, Byron Miller and Alex Williams — to Vice President roles.

Capitol Records operates as one of the imprints under the Capitol Music Group, CMG a frontline umbrella label group owned by Universal Music Group.

