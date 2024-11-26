South Korea-headquartered entertainment giant HYBE has announced a significant leadership change for BIGHIT MUSIC, naming Seon Jeong Shin as the label’s new President.

BIGHIT MUSIC is HYBE’s flagship record label (HYBE was previously called Big Hit Entertainment) and the label home of K-Pop superstars BTS and Tomorrow x Together.

Seon Jeong Shin previously served as General Manager (GM) of the label. The exec’s promotion was approved at a shareholders’ meeting and Board of Directors Resolution today (November 26).

The exec replaces Young Jae Shin, who has served as the President of BIGHIT MUSIC since 2020.

Young Jae Shin recently moved to the role of President of HYBE MUSIC GROUP APAC, overseeing all music label operations in Korea and Japan.

HYBE said today that he is tasked with “optimiz[ing] regional operations, reallocat[ing] resources, and enhance[ing] music service capabilities to elevate the global competitiveness of HYBE artists”.

HYBE MUSIC GROUP APAC was launched in August as part of a new global structure at the company, dubbed HYBE 2.0.

As an industry veteran with over 14 years of experience at HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Shin is credited with playing an “instrumental” role in the creation and early success of BTS.

Serving as the Head of Training & Development (T&D) center most recently, she also played a pivotal role in shaping and debuting other prominent HYBE artists, such as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, and &TEAM.

According to HYBE, her “comprehensive approach has helped shape well-rounded artists, contributing to their global success”.

Furthermore, Shin played an integral part in expanding HYBE’s training system into the North American market, helping shape the debut of KATSEYE, HYBE’s first global girl group in partnership with Geffen Records.

In a statement issued today, HYBE said: “Leveraging her extensive experience and expertise in the industry, Shin is poised to lead the continued growth of BIGHIT MUSIC.

“With firsthand experience navigating the challenges of a rapidly scaling organization, Shin will drive the label’s strategic initiatives, optimize its operations, and further strengthen its global competitiveness.”

In recognition of her contributions to the industry, Shin was named to the 2022 Billboard 40 Under 40. She was additionally included in Billboard’s Women in Music in 2023.

Seon Jeong Shin’s promotion at HYBE marks the latest leadership change at the company.

Earlier this month, Min Hee-jin resigned as director of HYBE’s Ador label.

In July, Jiwon Park, who had served as HYBE’s CEO for the past three years, resigned. He was replaced by Jason Jaesang Lee, the company’s former Chief Strategy Officer.

We also learned in July that Lenzo Yoon is leaving HYBE at the end of 2024. The exec most recently held the title of Co-CEO of HYBE America, a role he shared with Scooter Braun until January 2023, when the latter exec became sole CEO of HYBE America.

Bang Si-hyuk stepped down from his role as CEO of HYBE in July 2021 as a part of a major leadership shakeup at the company, remaining on the Board of Directors as Chairman.

