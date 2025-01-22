BMG promotes Johannes von Schwarzkopf to new C-suite role overseeing global strategy and ‘strategic M&A’

BMG has appointed Johannes von Schwarzkopf as its new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and member of the Executive Board, effective January 1.

Reporting directly to CEO Thomas Coesfeld, von Schwarzkopf will lead the development and execution of BMG’s global strategy.

The Bertelsmann-owned company said that he will also oversee the creation of new business opportunities at BMG, including strategic M&A, and will continue to manage BMG’s global licensing and sync business.

Since joining BMG in 2021, von Schwarzkopf has held key roles in Finance and M&A, particularly in support of BMG’s Boost investment program.

As part of the ‘Boost’ strategy, BMG made 10 catalog purchases during H1 2024, bringing total music catalog investments since 2021 to around €900 million.

As Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, he was also instrumental in developing and implementing the company’s ‘BMG Next’ strategy, which was launched in 2023.

During a keynote fireside chat at the Second Annual Music Investor Conference hosted by NMPA boss David Israelite in New York last summer, BMG CEO Coesfeld explained that, via BMG’s Next strategy, the company has “primely positioned ourselves to be a future-forward music company, uniquely poised to meet the evolving needs of artists and songwriters”.

Part of BMG’s Next strategy was implemented last year with a new US Frontline Recorded organizational structure.

Prior to joining BMG, von Schwarzkopf worked for consulting firm EY as an M&A transaction advisor and in media sales for advertising technology company Taboola.

“During his time at BMG, Johannes’ exceptional strategic acumen has made a significant impact.” Thomas Coesfeld

Added Coesfeld: “Johannes co-developed BMG’s Next Strategy, which has transformed the company and enabled a new level of profitability with healthy organic growth.

“He has an extraordinary ability to drive strong results through innovation, and I am confident that in this new role, he will continue to propel BMG forward and cement our position as a leader in the global music marketplace.

Johannes von Schwarzkopf added: “It is an honor to take on the role of Chief Strategy Officer at BMG.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our talented teams and our Executive Board to build on our successes, capitalize on new growth opportunities, and establish BMG as the industry innovation leader.

“I thank Thomas for his trust and support, and I am excited to contribute to BMG’s exciting next chapter.”

BMG's turnover hit EUR €459 million (USD $496m) in the six months to end of June 2024, up 11.1% YoY, or up 12.5% YoY on an organic basis.