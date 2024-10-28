Atticus Shelley appointed VP of Finance at TuneCore

Digital music distribution company TuneCore has appointed Atticus Shelley as its new Vice President of Finance.

In his new role, Shelley will lead the development and implementation of TuneCore’s financial strategies while managing the company’s finance team and overseeing all accounting operations, the company said Friday (October 25).

Shelley’s tasks will include “driving transformation for efficiency and scalability,” and providing strategic financial analysis to guide the company’s growth initiatives, TuneCore said.

Prior to joining TuneCore, Shelley built a career within and outside the entertainment industry. He started his career at Hulu before joining Spotify as a founding Director of Financial Planning and Analysis. During his tenure at Spotify, he played a role in the company’s rapid growth ahead of its NYSE listing.

He joins TuneCore from Investi Financial Inc., where he served as Executive Director of Finance, where he managed all financial affairs, including corporate strategy and investor relations.

Commenting on his appointment, Shelley said, “I am excited to be joining TuneCore at such a pivotal stage in its mission toward empowering independent artists to take full control of their music careers.

“Having started my career with Spotify at the beginning of the streaming age, I feel fortunate to once again be joining a company so integral to the music ecosystem and so committed to its cause. As the industry continues its shift towards technological advancement and forward-thinking innovation supporting artists, I am looking forward to applying my expertise in corporate finance and strategy to help inform the next evolution of TuneCore’s best in class products and services.”

Matt Barrington, TuneCore’s Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, said, “TuneCore’s expansion in recent years has enabled us to provide substantial growth and development opportunities for independent artists, while increasing our global presence and scaling our offering to benefit as many artists as possible.

“Under Atticus’ leadership, our finance team will continue to not only ensure effective execution and oversight of the financial operations to best serve our artists, but also act as a key partner to the business around our artist development and growth strategies.”

TuneCore provides self-releasing artists a range of services including music distribution through major platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and over 150 download and streaming stores, while allowing artists to retain 100% of their rights.

TuneCore is part of Believe, a digital music company with over 2,020 employees across 50 countries.

Shelley’s appointment marks the latest at TuneCore after Tash Shah was appointed Vice President, International, in August 2023.

Music Business Worldwide