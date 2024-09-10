Amuse sets up new sync department led by Daniel Copleston

Amuse, a Swedish-based distributor and record label co-founded by ex-Warner Music Group executive Diego Farias, has launched an in-house sync department aimed at developing licensed music for film, television, and advertising.

The new division will be led by Daniel Copleston, a veteran of the music industry with previous roles at [PIAS], a family of independent record labels, and independent record label Cooking Vinyl Records.

At [PIAS], Copleston managed sync placements across several platforms, from TV shows and films to video games and advertisements. At Cooking Vinyl, he served as Sync and Licensing Coordinator.

Sean Staranka, Head of Artist Marketing at Amuse, said Copleston is “a fantastic addition to the Amuse team, and we are thrilled to welcome him.

“The growth of our licensed catalog shows that people are resonating with these tracks, and our vast access to demographics and streaming data creates great synergies for sync opportunities. Daniel’s experience and eagerness to spearhead our move into sync services will bring great value to Amuse’s roster.”

“The growth of our licensed catalog shows that people are resonating with these tracks, and our vast access to demographics and streaming data creates great synergies for sync opportunities.” Sean Staranka, AMUSE

Amuse said the establishment of a sync department is expected to expand opportunities for self-releasing artists to reach new audiences and generate more revenue streams through sync placements.

Amuse, which employs a data-driven approach to music distribution, has been growing its licensed catalog, which now includes over 8,000 recordings from more than 300 artists. Notable names in its catalog include Yot Club, Emei, Stela Cole, Hotel Ugly, Mind’s Eye, Julie, Vundabar and 80purppp.

“Amuse artists are killing it in streaming. They have a huge untapped opportunity to get sync placements, and I’m really happy that I’m the guy they chose to make that happen.” Daniel Copleston, AMUSE

The company now seeks to tap into sync licensing to provide more services to its clients in addition to its existing artist services including funding and revenue optimization, artist marketing, and publishing. Amuse’s artists retain control of their masters and future releases.

“With brands releasing so much more content online today, artists have more sync placement opportunities than ever to help reach new audiences,” said Daniel Copleston.

“Amuse artists are killing it in streaming. They have a huge untapped opportunity to get sync placements, and I’m really happy that I’m the guy they chose to make that happen.”

The development came two months after Amuse unveiled a new feature called Stream Check that lets artists know if their streams are being artificially inflated through streaming fraud.

Music Business Worldwide