Alice Vaughan and Carimei Smith appointed to key roles at Various Artists Management

Various Artists Management (VAM) has appointed Alice Vaughan as A&R Director and promoted Carimei Smith to Senior Day-to-Day Manager/ General Manager North America, effective immediately.

Vaughan will be based in London and report directly to VAM CEO David Bianchi, Danny D And Tim Blacksmith (Stella/Alternative Songs) and Joe Etchells (Global Head of A&R Various Artists Management/Alternative Songs).

The VAM roster includes Tom Grennan, Good Neighbours, Melanie C, Ashnikko, The Libertines, Supergrass, La Roux and Rose Gray.

The role will see Vaughan work across VAM’s publishing division (Alternative Songs) and record label (23 Recordings) and manage the company’s roster of writers and producers.

Vaughan’s broad career in music spans over a decade. During her five years at Sony Music Publishing, she signed artists including Lola Young, Ellie Goulding and Matilda Mann and represented international hit songwriters and producers including Phil Plested, Jamie Scott, and Digital Farm Animals. She also signed Sam Romans, the writer behind Lewis Capaldi’s global hit Someone You Loved.

Her most recent role was A&R Director at EMI Records where her signings included Caity Baser.

VAM has also announced the promotion of Carimei Smith to Senior Day-to-Day Manager/ General Manager North America.

Smith has been with VAM for three years, overseeing global music campaigns for artists such as Ashnikko, Good Neighbours, Melanie C, Tom Grennan, and Barns Courtney.

VAM noted that she has played a critical role in managing artist relationships while also overseeing studio and financial operations in the US.

During her time at VAM, Smith has worked closely with the roster in relation to North America. She has contributed to the success of Good Neighbours’ platinum US single Home and has played a key role in the release of Ashnikko’s debut album Weedkiller and its sold-out US tour.

Commenting on her promotion, Smith said: “I’m so excited to continue growing our footprint and team here at Various Artists Management in Los Angeles and so happy to continue being a part of such a lovely team.”

Vaughan added: “To work with alternative artists from the embryonic early phase all the way to achieving global success whilst contributing culturally is key, and it’s something VAM do brilliantly.

“At a time of rapid change in the industry, and one where the opportunity for authentic artists and non-linear thinkers feels so vast, I’m particularly excited to collaborate with this team and their roster.”

David Bianchi said: “Alice’s exceptional track record over the last decade speaks for itself and is testament to her passion and commitment. We’re so excited to welcome her to the team”.

CEO Matt Luxon said: “Carimei is a huge part of the VAM family and has played a key role in many of its recent global successes. I’m thrilled to see her elevated to this new and thoroughly well-deserved position!”

VAM has achieved two No.1 albums in the last 12 months with The Libertines and Tom Grennan in the UK as well as one of the fastest streaming debut tracks of all time with Good Neighbours, who were announced as one of the three artists in the running for 2025's Brit Rising Star Award.