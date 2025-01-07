After buying London’s SARM Studios from producer Trevor Horn, Three Six Zero relaunches iconic recording facility following extensive refurb

In 2022, one of the most iconic recording facilities in London, SARM Music Village, was acquired by global artist management company Three Six Zero from Grammy-winning producer Trevor Horn.

After taking ownership of the building, Three Six Zero invested in an extensive refurbishment of the entire facility, transforming the old Sarm building into what TSZ calls “a dynamic creative hub” in West London.

With the refurbishment now complete, the studio facility has officially reopened under its newly minted moniker Three Six Zero Studios, and is now taking bookings commercially from the music industry.

The studios, located in Notting Hill, just off the famous Portobello Road in West London, were established as Sarm Music Village in 2014 and designed by the same team behind the legendary Sarm West.

The latter studio was founded by Trevor Horn in 1982 after he bought Island Records‘ Basing Street Studios and renamed it.

The building is steeped in music history. Sarm Music Village, a modern iteration of its predecessor, hosted high-profile sessions over the years for superstar artists such as One Direction, Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Stormzy and many more.

Following Three Six Zero’s two-year refurbishment project, the historic facility in West London now features five boutique pop studios, equipped with a mix of vintage and modern gear, a “luxurious” listening lounge/event space, and exclusive office suites for Three Six Zero’s European operations.

The building’s two flagship studios, Red and Blue, have each been fitted out with what Three Six Zero describes as “top-tier facilities.”

According to Three Six Zero, each studio “is designed to incorporate natural daylight” and is equipped with a piano and “world-class vocal chains to ensure the highest quality recordings”.

The full specs for the two flagship studios, as well as the additional ‘Green‘ and ‘Yellow‘ studios, can be seen on the new Three Six Zero Studios website, but here is a bit of a taster:

According to Three Six Zero, Red Studio is perfect for mixing and vocal tracking and is powered by a large Genelec 2.2 system. The studio’s acoustics were designed by London-based acoustician John Flynn.

This room also features Genelec 1237A monitors with large subwoofers, a selection of vintage outboard gear including the iconic Neve 1073 preamp, and a Yamaha U1A upright piano.

The Blue Studio, meanwhile, is home to an SSL AWS console, custom speakers designed by Roger Quested, and acoustics by John Flynn.

This studio comfortably fits five people and it also boasts a vintage Bechstein upright piano, dating back to 1893.

The Yellow Studio meanwhile, features a vocal booth and upright piano, while the Green Studio has a Pro Tools rig, space for five people in the control room and is described as “a great writing/vocal tracking studio”.

Last but not least, Three Six Zero says that a standout feature of the new space is the bespoke listening lounge, which seats 20 people.

The lounge is outfitted with a high-end AV system, including Focal Trio 11 monitors and Pioneer CDJ300s. Three Six Zero says that room is “ideal for album playbacks, events, and presentations”.

As a management company, Three Six Zero represents talent including Calvin Harris, WILLOW, Majid Jordan, Bloodpop, Swedish House Mafia, Kid Cudi, Dom Dolla, Flume and Sonny Fodera.

See more photos of Three Six Zero Studios below:

