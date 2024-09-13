Warner Music Korea launches English-language music label MPLIFY, led by Samuel Ku

Warner Music Korea has launched a new label called MPLIFY, which it says is dedicated to support Korean artists with international connections.

MPLIFY said that by concentrating on English-language music, it aims to help these artists “engage with a worldwide audience and succeed in the international music scene”.

MPLIFY is headed by Samuel Ku, the Executive Producer at Warner Music Korea.

A Korean American music producer, songwriter, and executive with over 15 years of industry experience, WMG says that Ku has collaborated with a diverse range of artists across multiple genres and is “poised to make a significant impact on the global music landscape”.

The first artist to join the label is Olivia Marsh, a Korean-Australian singer-songwriter, whose debut single will be available on all major DSPs from October.

Warner said that the new label “represents a fresh approach to music production and artist management, granting musicians the creative freedom to express their distinctive voices while targeting audiences worldwide”.

It added that “it aims to build a global fanbase and support artists in navigating the complexities of the international music landscape”.

Olivia Marsh said: “I am delighted to sign with MPLIFY and to work with such a warm, passionate and innovative team.”

Added Marsh: “I am grateful for their support and kindness, and I am excited to begin my journey with them. I can’t wait to share my music with you all.”

“Our commitment is to support exceptional talent by providing the tools they need to achieve success.” Samuel Ku, MPLIFY

Samuel Ku, Head of MPLIFY said: “Warner Music Korea is excited to announce the launch of a new label dedicated to nurturing artistic talent and helping artists like Olivia thrive creatively.

“This platform aims to connect artists with fans globally, leveraging Warner Music’s extensive network and resources. Our commitment is to support exceptional talent by providing the tools they need to achieve success.

“MPLIFY embodies our mission to elevate unique voices within the music industry.”

“With the launch of MPLIFY, we are committed to nurturing a new generation of artists who reflect the richness of our global culture.” Jonathan Serbin and Chris Gobalakrishna, Warner Music Asia

Jonathan Serbin and Chris Gobalakrishna, Co-Presidents of Warner Music Asia, added: “With the launch of MPLIFY, we are committed to nurturing a new generation of artists who reflect the richness of our global culture.

“We believe that music has the power to unite and inspire, and through MPLIFY, we’re excited to provide a stage where unique voices can resonate with audiences around the world.”Music Business Worldwide