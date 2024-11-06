The Music Business UK Awards 2024: All The Winners

The Music Business UK Awards took place last night (November 5) at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London.

The UK-focused ceremony, presented by MBW in association with YouTube, recognised and celebrated artistic and industry talent across songwriting, production, record labels, music publishers, talent management and more.

It all kicked off with a brand new award introduced for 2024, the International Executive of The Year Award, celebrating the 30-year career of Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, presented to Platt on stage by British songwriter and producer MNEK.

The prestigious Sir George Martin Award, meanwhile, went to Max Lousada, presented on stage by Ed Sheeran.

Other big awards on the night included our annual Songwriter Of The Year and Producer Of The Year prizes, won by Finn Keane, and A.G. Cook respectively.

This year’s Icon Award, meanwhile, went to Blue Raincoat’s Jeremy Lascelles, presented in person by brilliant singer-songwriter David Gray.

Elsewhere, Publisher Of The Year (in the ‘major’ publisher category) was scooped by Sony Music Publishing, while the award for Artist/Label Services company, judged solely on UK-signed independent projects made by the nominees, went to The Orchard.

Artist Management Company of the Year went to September Management (whose successes in the past 12 months include Adele In Munich and the breakthrough of Artemas), while Alex Gibson & Oliver Sasse (Fred Again..) won individual Manager of the Year honours. All On Red won Songwriter/Producer Management Company of the Year.

One more new award, Artist Lawyer of the Year, awarded to a UK-based individual in recognition of providing crucial direct services to talent, both domestically and around the world, went to Mark Krais, Bray & Krais

In addition to our headline partner YouTube, supporters of this year’s Awards included Hipgnosis, Milk & Honey, PPL, PRS For Music, Spotify, TikTok, Vevo and Chorus.

More coverage will be coming soon. For now, here’s every winner.

International Executive Of The Year

Jon Platt

The Sir George Martin Award.

Max Lousada

Producer Of The Year

A.G. Cook

Songwriter Of The Year, supported by Hipgnosis.

Finn Keane

A&R Administrator Award – supported by PPL.

Nicola Fairchild

A&R Of The Year- Adult Contemporary.

Glyn Aikins, Joe Iddison & Riki Bleau

A&R of the year – Electronic/Dance

Anton Powers

A&R Of The Year in Pop, supported by PRS For Music.

Ed Howard

A&R of the Year, Contemporary Black Music – supported by Spotify

Preye Crooks

A&R of the year, Alternative music.

Sarah Gabrielli

Icon award.

Jeremy Lascelles

TrailBlazer: The Richard Antwi Award

Rebecca Dixon

Songwriter/Producer Management Company

All On Red

Individual Manager Of The Year Award, supported by TikTok.

Alex Gibson & Oliver Sasse

The Artist Management Company Award, also known as The David Enthoven Award, supported by Chorus TM.

September Management

Artist Lawyer Of The Year

Mark Krais, Bray & Krais

Independent Publisher Of The Year

Stellar Songs/Tim & Danny Music

Publisher Of The Year supported by Milk & Honey.

Sony Music Publishing

Artist/Label Services company

The Orchard

Label Of The Year A&R AWard

EGA Distro

The Major Label Award, supported by Vevo

