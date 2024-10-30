Tega Oghenejobo promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Nigeria’s Mavin Global

Mavin Global, which is majority-owned by Universal Music Group, has promoted Tega Oghenejobo to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

According to Mavin, this expanded leadership role builds on the exec’s existing position as COO, reflecting his “extensive contributions to the company’s growth, and his importance to its future strategic direction.”

UMG acquired a majority stake in the Lagos, Nigeria-based music company in February.

A founding member of Mavin Records in 2012, Oghenejobo is credited with playing a key role in shaping the company into one of Africa’s most prominent music companies.

Mavin is home to superstar artists including Rema and Ayra Starr, both of whom achieved significant success with their debut albums, making them what Mavin claims to be the most-streamed debut releases by a Nigerian male and female artist, respectively.

Rema’s Calm Down remix with Selena Gomez became the first Afrobeats song to surpass a billion Spotify streams.

Meanwhile, Mavin noted that Ayra Starr’s sophomore album, The Year I Turned 21, made her the first Nigerian female artist to chart on the Billboard 200, following her 2023 Grammy nomination for Rush, a track co-written and produced by label mates Mbryo and Andre Vibez.

Both artists are graduates of the Mavin Artist Academy which trains new talent in music and performance skills and builds connections within the roster.

Following the news of Tega Oghenejobo’s new role, Mavin Records said that it plans to “solidify its global footprint, enhance its roster of exceptional talent, and set new benchmarks within the industry”.

Tega Oghenejobo said: “I am deeply honoured to step into this expanded role during such a transformative period for Mavin. This promotion is a reflection of the collective talent and hard work of the entire Mavin team.

“With the backing of Universal Music Group’s strategic investment and leadership, we are poised to elevate African voices on the global stage and redefine possibilities in the entertainment world.”

Don Jazzy, Founder and CEO of Mavin Records, added: “Tega has been a cornerstone of Mavin’s success since day one. His leadership, vision, and deep industry insights have been vital in shaping the label’s growth.

"His promotion to President and COO is a testament to his remarkable achievements, and I am confident he will continue to lead Mavin to even greater heights'"