Sony Music pulls catalog from Africa-focused music streaming service Boomplay

It’s long been touted as one of the most exciting music streaming platforms in Africa – with over 98 million monthly active users as of the end of 2023 and a steep growth trajectory.

But now Boomplay’s relationship with music’s leading global rightsholders is looking precarious.

MBW has confirmed that Sony Music has this week pulled its full catalog from the service, including titles distributed by The Orchard and AWAL.

Meanwhile, sources tell MBW that concerns have been growing at other rightsholders over late royalty payments from the platform.

Boomplay is owned by Transsnet Music, a joint venture between China-based mobile phone maker TRANSSION Holdings Group and China-headquartered internet giant NetEase (owner of streaming service NetEase Cloud Music).

The streaming service struck its licensing deal with Sony Music in 2019, having also previously signed deals with the other two major music companies, Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group.

Boomplay also signed a licensing deal with independent label agency Merlin in 2021.

News of Boomplay’s fractious relationship with rightsholders arrives five years after the company raised $20 million in a series A funding round in 2019 to fund its expansion across Africa and to help it build its catalog of tracks.

Sources tell MBW that the company is currently in the process of raising additional funds.

Boomplay claims to have become “the No.1 music streaming and download platform in Africa” since its launch in 2015.

It was initially launched in Nigeria by a company called TECNO Mobile. Today, Boomplay also has offices in Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania.

The platform, which offers both ad-supported and premium tiers, competes with the likes of Audiomack, plus global streaming giants Spotify and Apple Music, as well as local players such as Mdundo.

The platform’s rise has coincided with the growth of Sub-Saharan Africa’s recorded music market, the fastest-growing music region in both 2023 and 2022, according to the IFPI.

The departure of Sony's catalog from the platform follows last month's news that Phil Choi, the former Managing Director of the Africa-focused music-streaming service, had left his role after six years to join Warner Music Group.