Shintaro Aki appointed Managing Director of EMI Records Japan

Universal Music Japan (UMJ) has appointed widely respected industry and A&R executive Shintaro Aki as Managing Director, EMI Records Japan, effective immediately.

He will be based in Tokyo and will report to Naoshi Fujikura, President and CEO of Universal Music Japan.

Aki joins UMJ from Warner Music Japan, where he most recently served as Senior Executive Producer, during which time he produced various artists and albums for the label.

Since 2007, he served as A&R for one of Japan’s most popular female solo singers, Superfly, contributing to her domestic chart success, which includes seven No.1 albums.

He also played a role in the success of other popular artists in Japan, including Ulfuls, Ges no Kiwami Otome, Indigo la End, WANIMA and THE YELLOW MONKEY.

Throughout his two decades at the company, Aki held a variety of senior positions before being promoted to Executive Officer in 2020, including seven years as head of Creative Room 1 [the label now known as Prescribe], home to some long-established and rising stars such as Aimyon, Chanmina, Campanella, Mariya Takeuchi, and Tatsuro Yamashita.

He began his career as a Promotion Specialist, successfully collaborating on multiple TV program tie-ins and contributing to hits from both domestic and international artists.

In making the announcement, Naoshi Fujikura, President and CEO of Universal Music Japan, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Aki, an executive with an amazing track record for producing hits and developing strong relationships with artists to Universal Music Japan.

“We look forward to EMI Records, which already has a long history and a broad roster of artists, continuing to shine under Mr. Aki’s new leadership.”

Shintaro Aki added: “I am very honored to have been appointed Managing Director of EMI Records, a label with a long and distinguished history. The label is home to many wonderful artists, and I will work to develop and grow the label.

“I look forward to creating a new era with everyone at Universal Music Japan, the artists, and the management team.”

