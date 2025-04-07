Sarah Gabrielli promoted to Head of A&R at Sony Music Publishing UK

Sony Music Publishing UK has promoted Sarah Gabrielli to Head of A&R.

Gabrielli will continue to be based out of the company’s London office, reporting to President and Co-Managing Director, SMP UK & SVP International David Ventura.

In her elevated role, Gabrielli will lead SMP UK’s A&R team, “advancing creative strategy and expanding opportunities for songwriters in the UK and beyond,” the company said on Monday (April 7).

According to SMP, throughout her time at the company, Gabrielli has “continued to see success across her roster, including the global impact of Charli XCX’s BRAT in 2024”.

Gabrielli’s signings include Artemas, Beabadoobee, Cian Ducrot, Jim Legxacy, Joe Rubel, DAMEXDAME, Jo Caleb, and Jordan Rakei. She also works closely with Two Inch Punch, Sad Night Dynamite, Tom Mann, Lil Silva, Sigrid, Sampha, Arlo Parks, and more.

In recognition of her creative contributions, Gabrielli received the A&R of the Year, Alternative award in November at the Music Business UK Awards, the the UK-focused ceremony presented by MBW in association with YouTube.

Gabrielli first joined the company in 2016 as an A&R Assistant and most recently held the position of Senior Director A&R, UK & Europe.

Commenting on her promotion, Sarah Gabrielli said: “I’m incredibly excited to step into the role of Head of A&R. It’s an honor to lead such a talented team and to continue championing the incredible songwriters who make this job so inspiring.”

Gabrielli added: “Huge thanks to Tim and David for their trust and support. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help shape the next chapter of SMP UK.

“And, of course, to our amazing roster of writers, who make everything we do possible. I can’t wait to build even more success together.”

David Ventura, President and Co-Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing UK & SVP International, said: “Sarah is a great leader who has exemplified excellence during her 8 years with the company.

“A true A&R, Sarah has unlimited passion for talent and it has been a joy to watch her growth at SMP. This next stage in Sarah’s career feels like a natural progression, with her recent track record of success speaking for itself.

“Sarah now takes the reigns of our UK A&R team, where we have no doubt she will shine, bringing her determined focus on songwriter service and the importance of camaraderie amongst her colleagues (plus a sprinkle of ‘French-ness’) to the role. We have complete trust that Sarah will blossom in this new role and are all excited for her success.”

Tim Major, Co-Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing UK, said: “It has been an absolute delight to watch Sarah’s rise over the last few years and this promotion is so thoroughly deserved.

"I have complete trust in Sarah's instincts as an A&R and in her commitment to delivering service to our songwriters. She is someone who leads with heart, empathy, passion and dedication – all attributes that will serve her very well as she steps up to be our Head of A&R and that I am confident will make her a huge success in the role."