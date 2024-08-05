Punjabi music superstar AP Dhillon (real name Amritpal Singh Dhillon) has inked what is being described as a “groundbreaking deal” with Republic Records in alliance with Universal Music Canada.

Republic said on Monday (August 5) that the India-born, Canada-based superstar “becomes the first-ever India-born singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer of Punjabi lineage” to join the label’s roster.

A recent report on the Canadian streaming market from former Spotify Chief Economist Will Page noted that Punjabi is “the fastest growing music‑language in Canada right now, thanks to the success of artists like Ikky, Karan Aujla, and AP Dhillon.”

Elsewhere in the market, in August last year, Warner Music Canada and Warner Music India launched 91 NORTH RECORDS, a JV led by artist and producer Ikky (Ikwinder Singh) aimed at supporting artists of South Asian heritage.

Dhillon’s first release on Republic will be Old Money, a new single and video that will arrive on August 9, 2024. Two weeks later, on August 23, 2024, a new album, The Brownprint, will follow.

Dhillon has co-produced the majority of The Brownprint, with DŹŁ (Future, Central Cee), Luca Mauti (J.Cole, Eminem) and AzizTheShake (BIA, Central Cee) also contributing to the upcoming album.

Reflecting on the deal, Monte Lipman, Founder & Chairman, Republic said: “AP Dhillon is not only an incredible artist who continues to defy gravity in real time, but a shrewd visionary with a global reach that has already sparked a cultural revolution.”

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Universal Music Canada under the leadership of Chairman and C.E.O. Jeffrey Remedios to further extend AP’s impact and music around the world.” Monte Lipman

Added Lipman: “We’re thrilled to join forces with Universal Music Canada under the leadership of Chairman and C.E.O. Jeffrey Remedios to further extend AP’s impact and music around the world.”

“We’re all in harmony when it comes to this new music, and now I just can’t wait to show everybody what we’ve been cooking up.” AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon added: “Republic Records always saw the vision.

“They got and understood who I am from day one. We’re all in harmony when it comes to this new music, and now I just can’t wait to show everybody what we’ve been cooking up.”

“AP Dhillon is a next-generation artist who continues to redefine the boundaries of music beyond the limitations of geographies and cultures.” Kevin Buttar, business manager

AP Dhillon’s long-time business manager Kevin Buttar added: “AP Dhillon is a next-generation artist who continues to redefine the boundaries of music beyond the limitations of geographies and cultures.

“This signing marks a pivotal moment for brown representation globally and a huge step forward for Punjabi music.

“We are excited to partner with Republic Records and to be a part of an organization that has such a diverse and iconic catalog.”Music Business Worldwide