Lunar Client partners with STYNGR to bring licensed music to Minecraft

Minecraft players can now enjoy licensed music through Lunar FM, a new in-game radio service developed by Lunar Client in partnership with music licensing platform STYNGR.

Lunar Client, developed by Moonsworth, is a free all-in-one Minecraft mod pack. Through the Lunar Client Launcher, players will be able to stream music from major labels directly within Minecraft.

Users can access radio stations, control playback, and view current track information through a dedicated in-game radio mod.

Currently, some stations are available only to Premium users. Lunar FM offers a premium subscription priced at $4.99 per month, providing ad-free listening, unlimited song skips, and an exclusive in-game headset cosmetic. A free, ad-supported version is scheduled to launch in early 2025, which will offer access to all stations.

“We know the power that licensed music brings to a game. It makes the user experience stronger and can materially move engagement and retention,” said Alex Tarrand, COO and co-founder of STYNGR.

STYNGR is a platform that offers pre-cleared music for games and the metaverse. In 2022, it partnered with Warner Music Group, allowing the label to supply game developers with access to pre-licensed tracks from portions of the company’s music catalog.

The following year, STYNGR struck a licensing deal with ICE Services, covering the multi-territory use of ICE’s repertoire. That same year, STYNGR partnered with Motown Records, a subsidiary of Capitol Music Group, and with Second Life, the virtual world created by Linden Lab, to launch ‘Motown Records’, an immersive music experience and venue within the Second Life virtual world.

This year, STYNGR launched a new product in Roblox that enabled players to listen to music in-game. The new product, dubbed ‘Boombox,’ was launched in partnership with Universal Music Group and one of its frontline labels, Republic Records.

Following Boombox’s launch, Warner Music Group teamed up with STYNGR to offer ad-free radio stations directly within Roblox called ‘Batteries,’ which functions as a purchasable in-game item that powers the Boombox product.

With Lunar FM, content creators will benefit from “streamer-safe” radio stations featuring royalty-free music, eliminating potential copyright issues during livestreams, Lunar Client said in a blog post.

Lunar Client describes itself as “the number one” Minecraft mod client, supporting over 75 modifications. It has integrated the radio service across Windows, MacOS, and Linux platforms.

The service currently supports multiple radio stations, with users able to select and change tracks through the launcher. Additional features, including group listening and music-related emotes, are planned for future updates, Lunar Client hinted.

“Lunar Client is thrilled to help lower the barriers to getting amazing music and give creators the opportunity to include recognizable, poignant, and powerful tracks in their experiences,” said Matheus Fonseca, CEO of Moonsworth.

“Minecraft allows players to create their own world and stories, which makes it a perfect title to incorporate music that matches the tone of the player experience.”

STYNGR’s Tarrand added: “Whether it’s the infectious soundtrack of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater or the atmospheric power in Fallout, licensed music elevates the gameplay experience. STYNGR’s exclusive partnership with Lunar is seamlessly bringing today’s top artists and major labels to Minecraft gamers.”

