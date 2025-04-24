Liv Lyons joins music law firm Russells as Partner

London-based music law firm Russells Solicitors has bolstered its artist representation practice with the appointment of new Partner Liv Lyons.

Lyons joins from Lee & Thompson and brings with her a client roster that includes Grammy-nominated artist Lana Del Rey, singer-songwriter Yungblud, British indie rock group Wet Leg, as well as rising acts Florence Road and Sofia and The Antoinettes.

“I am delighted to join the partnership at Russells. As one of the top Music firms, they have an enviable client list and unparalleled knowledge of the industry which will hugely benefit my clients and provide the platform for the next stage of my career,” said Lyons.

Added Lyons: “To join such an experienced team including Chloe, Ally, Gavin (Maude), Simon (Esplen), Jo (Brittain) and Simon (Jordan) with such diverse clients, and supported by brilliant junior lawyers who are making their mark, is truly exciting.”

Before practicing law, Lyons worked as both an artist manager and musician, giving her a dual perspective for her role. She joined Lee & Thompson in December 2019 as a Senior Associate in its music team, and was promoted to Partner in April 2022.

She also spent time at law firms Simons Muirhead & Burton, and Clintons.

“I’m extremely excited to have Liv join Chloe (Forsyth) and me in the commercial music department, as we continue to build out a senior female team that can offer clients a point of difference in a crowded market,” said Russells Partner Ally Horn, who helped facilitate Lyons’ move.

Added Horn: “Having come up against Liv on countless pitches, she brings an energy and approach that clients love and I’m really looking forward to working with her.”

Russells Co-managing Partner Jo Brittain added: “Hiring Liv demonstrates our continued investment in our music team and we are absolutely delighted to welcome her to the firm.

“Along with a fantastic reputation, Liv brings a wealth of experience that will be invaluable to our clients and will no doubt continue the growth of our leading artist representation practice.”

