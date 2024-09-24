Firebird’s latest deal is with Hills Artists, the management home of LANY

Firebird Music Holdings has revealed its latest partnership.

The company says it has struck up a joint venture with Los Angeles-based artist management company Hills Artists, which it says will give Hills “access to technology and financial resources”.

The partnership with Hills Artists marks the latest for acquisitive Firebird, which was founded in 2022 by former Ticketmaster CEO Nathan Hubbard and ex-KKR partner Nat Zilkha, with Raine Group as its lead investor.

Launched in 2018 by UK-born Rupert Lincoln, Hills Artist Management’s roster includes singer-songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan, Alternative/Rock act Grandson, Indie singer Aidan Bissett, and fast-rising pop act LANY, who will be performing their first stadium show in October.

Hills says that the artists it represents have collectively generated over 11 billion streams, performed in 37 countries, sold more than 1 million tickets, and headlined major festivals worldwide. Additionally, the company says that its writers have contributed to over 3 billion streams as key collaborators for superstar artists.

According to today’s announcement, the partnership will provide Hills with access “to resources and opportunities to scale operations and propel their artists to new levels of success”.

Firebird, which claims in its announcement today (September 24) to be the “engine that powers over 1,000 artists worldwide”, has picked up stakes in a number of music and music-adjacent companies over the past couple of years.

In September 2022, MBW exclusively revealed that the US company had acquired a minority stake in Coran Capshaw’s Red Light Management.

Two months later, we discovered that Firebird had bought a significant stake in UK-headquartered Transgressive Records.

In June last year, Firebird revealed, via an article in Billboard, that it had also acquired stakes in the likes of Ntertain, Mick Management, Nashville-based music publisher Tape Room Music, plus UK-based One Two Many Music and UK-based dance music label Defected.

Nat Zilkha told Billboard at the time that although Firebird had struck some minority-equity transactions, “most of [the deals we have done] is buy majority stakes”.

In June last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company had raised more than $400 million from investors including Goldman Sachs, KKR and Pritzker Organization.

“Rupert and the team at Hills are a strong force in the industry and have curated an impressive and diverse artist roster,” said Nat Zilkha, Executive Chairman of Firebird.

“Together, we’re going to provide the scale, expertise, and influence needed to create long lasting, impactful, and highly profitable careers for the entire roster.”

Rupert Lincoln, CEO of Hills Artists, added: “I founded Hills Artists in 2018 with a singular mission: to empower exceptional creatives in every facet of their entertainment careers, with a relentless commitment to matching their drive for success.

“As the industry continues to evolve, with more control and responsibility shifting to the artists themselves, we recognized the need for a partner who could provide the resources, influence, and expansive reach necessary to achieve our clients’ aspirations and unlock their full potential.”

Added Lincoln: “Our mission goes beyond simply supporting an artist’s core business; it’s about deeply understanding and growing their audiences with the sharpest minds in the industry.

"By leveraging cutting-edge data science, increasing access to vital information, and mobilizing substantial financial power, we are uniquely positioned to build careers and transformative businesses. Firebird has cultivated something truly exceptional, and we are excited to take the next steps in our journey with them."