Downtown expands Música Mexicana reach with Josa Records distro deal for Netón Vega

Downtown Artist & Label Services has announced an exclusive distribution partnership with Josa Records, focusing on rising star Netón Vega.

The agreement, announced Thursday (December 5), will provide worldwide distribution for Vega’s existing music catalog and his upcoming debut album, scheduled for an early 2025 release. The album boasts collaborations with prominent Música Mexicana artists including Peso Pluma, Luis R Conriquez, and Tito Double P.

Vega has accumulated over 1 billion cumulative streams, with chart-topping hits like La Patrulla, LINDA, Presidente and Si No Quieres No, a collaboration with Latin GRAMMY nominee Luis R Conriquez. The latter track secured the number one spot across digital streaming platforms and emerged as a top TikTok hit during the summer of 2024. On Spotify, Vega has attracted nearly 20 million monthly listeners to date.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Downtown to support Netón Vega’s incredible talent,” said Josa Records founder Jesus Chavez. “Together, I’m confident we’ll bring his music to new heights.”

Downtown Artist & Label Services President Ben Patterson said, “Signing Netón Vega and Josa Records is a landmark for Downtown.

“Netón’s a generational talent as an artist and songwriter and Downtown Artist & Label Services is fully invested in providing Josa Records a global team to support Netón Vega’s music and continue his path of chart domination.” Ben Patterson, Downtown Artist & Label Services

Raymond Tapia, VP of A&R (Latin) at Downtown, described the collaboration as a “full-circle moment.”

“Truly honored by the trust that Netón Vega and Josa Records have placed in us to be the right partner for this project. I am confident that together, we will reach incredible new heights,” he said.

The deal aligns with Downtown’s broader strategy of supporting independent music in the Música Mexicana genre. The company has already established collaborations with artists like Peso Pluma, Luis R Conriquez and Alzada Music.

In March, Downtown signed Beto Vega and expanded its partnership with Kartel Music. At the time, the company said it had augmented its team in Mexico over the past two years to support its growing operations in the region, including promoting Daniela Gutiérrez to Senior Marketing Manager and hiring Lorena Cabral as Senior Manager, A&R for Mexico.

Downtown has a client base of over 2 million musicians from 145 countries and a catalog of over 50 million music assets.

The company was launched in April 2023 as a new division under Downtown Music Holdings (DMH)-owned Downtown Music. It was formed from Downtown’s distribution arm, DashGo, which Downtown acquired in 2019 when it bought AVL Digital Group for an estimated $200 million.

