Catch Point Rights Partners promotes Annie DeConto to Director of Business Development

Acquisitive music rights firm Catch Point Rights Partners has promoted Annie DeConto to Director of Business Development.

DeConto previously served as a Business Development Associate. She joined Catch Point in 2020 following prior positions at Warner Music Group and Morgan Stanley.

During her nearly five-year tenure at Catch Point, DeConto has worked across the company on acquisition sourcing and general marketing activities.

She has also been a key player in the ongoing development of Catch Point’s proprietary catalog screening and analysis tools.

DeConto will continue to report to Catch Point Co-Founders Richard Conlon, PJ Miklus, and Patrick Riordan.

Commenting on the promotion, the Catch Point Founders said in a statement: “Annie was one of the first team members to join us when we launched the firm almost five years ago.

“Annie’s work underscores the firm’s dedication to developing data-driven, creative liquidity solutions in collaboration with music creators, rights holders, and the firm’s investors.” Richard Conlon, PJ Miklus, and Patrick Riordan, Catch Point founders

“During her tenure, she has helped develop our catalog sourcing and screening efforts in addition to being a member of the firm’s core marketing team.

“Her work underscores the firm’s dedication to developing data-driven, creative liquidity solutions in collaboration with music creators, rights holders, and the firm’s investors.”

Catch Point acquires rights and royalties from songwriters, artists, producers, record labels, music publishers, and other owners of music-related royalty streams.

The Catch Point portfolio includes interests in thousands of sound recordings and musical works, spanning hundreds of Billboard-charting songs recorded by artists including The Smashing Pumpkins, Chaka Demus & Pliers , Black Eyed Peas, Nine Inch Nails, The Killers, Daddy Yankee, T.I. , Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lil Wayne, and more.

In November 2024, we learned that Catch Point had sold a catalog of music rights and royalty streams to Goldstate Partners, founded by music biz veteran Charles Goldstuck.

The catalog sold by Catch Point included rights to notable tracks such as Kanye West‘s Flashing Lights, Sheryl Crow‘s If It Makes You Happy, and Panic! At The Disco‘s I Write Sins Not Tragedies.

However, Catch Point retained ownership of a valuable catalog of assets following the Goldstate sale, and continues to seek acquisitive opportunities in music.

Overall, Goldstuck’s Goldstate spent over $200 million on a pair of deals: the Catch Point acquisition plus the purchase of a catalog from AMR Songs.

Catch Point was founded in 2020 by former BMI executive Rich Conlon, Wall Street executive Patrick Riordon, and business executive PJ Miklus.Music Business Worldwide