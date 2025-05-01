Big Loud, the Nashville-based record label home to country superstar Morgan Wallen, has sold a minority stake in Wallen’s master recording catalog to Chord Music Partners.

The deal, confirmed by a Big Loud representative, is worth a touch north of USD $200 million according to MBW’s sources, though financial details were not officially disclosed.

Our sources indicate that Chord’s acquisition covers a substantial minority holding in Wallen’s first three studio albums.

The deal comes ahead of the release of Wallen’s fourth LP, I’m The Problem, later this month.

“Big Loud has sold a minority stake in Morgan Wallen’s master recording catalog to Chord Music Partners, as part of a strategic investment to expand the label’s global footprint and fuel long-term artist development,” a Big Loud spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

They added: “The deal was executed with the support of the internal Big Loud team, alongside partners at Chord Music, Republic Records & UMG, PLUS Capital, Eisner, Loeb & Loeb, DLA Piper, Dickinson Wright and Armanino.”

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the Chord/Wallen deal.

Chord Music Partners, founded in 2021 by investment companies KKR and Dundee Partners, has built a portfolio that includes music from The Weeknd, Ryan Tedder, and John Legend.

Universal Music Group acquired a 25.8% in Chord last year via a $240 million investment.

That deal, which saw Chord valued at USD $1.85 billion, saw KKR exit its position in the company.

The Big Loud/Chord transaction strengthens the indie label’s existing relationship with Universal Music Group.

Big Loud signed a multi-year distribution agreement with UMG’s Mercury Records last year, building on a long-running partnership.

Founded in 2013, Big Loud has grown to become one of Nashville’s leading record labels.

Its catalog includes Wallen’s six-times platinum Dangerous: The Double Album and seven-times platinum One Thing at a Time, along with hit singles like “Last Night” and “Whisky Glasses.”

Wallen has also featured on Hardy’s “Truck Bed” and Ernest’s “Flower Shops”.

In addition to its recording business, Big Loud operates a music publishing arm.

The label’s roster includes not only Wallen – currently the biggest act in country music – but also Hardy, Stephen Wilson Jr., Ernest, and Miranda Lambert among others.

