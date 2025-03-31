BABYMETAL ink global deal with Capitol Records, becoming the ‘first Japanese artist to sign a frontline deal with the label’

Japanese pop metal band BABYMETAL have signed a global deal with Capitol Records.

The deal sees the group become “the first Japanese artist to sign a frontline deal with the label,” the company said on Monday (March 31).

BABYMETAL will release new album METAL FORTH globally via Capitol Records on June 13.

Meaning “beyond metal,” METAL FORTH features collaborations with Poppy, Electric Callboy, Spiritbox, Tom Morello, Bloodywood, Polyphia and Slaughter to Prevail — artists that BABYMETAL has connected with over the years while touring the globe.

“BABYMETAL’s groundbreaking sound and compelling artistic vision have not only cultivated a worldwide following, but have also demonstrably shifted global music culture,” said Tom March, Chairman & CEO, Capitol Records.”

“BABYMETAL’s groundbreaking sound and compelling artistic vision have not only cultivated a worldwide following, but have also demonstrably shifted global music culture.” Tom March, Capitol Records

Added March: “We at Capitol Records are privileged to join them in this next chapter as we continue to amplify their international reach and influence with the upcoming release of Metal Forth.”

Key ‘KOBAMETAL’ Kobayashi, Producer & Manager of BABYMETAL CEO, BABYMETAL WORLD, LLC, added: “This year, BABYMETAL celebrates its 15th anniversary and embarks on an exciting new chapter.”

“With Capitol Records as our global partner, the sound of BABYMETAL will resonate across the world as we take on bolder, more dynamic endeavors than ever before. Stay tuned for what’s to come.” Key ‘KOBAMETAL’ Kobayashi, BABYMETAL WORLD, LLC

Added Kobayashi: “With Capitol Records as our global partner, the sound of BABYMETAL will resonate across the world as we take on bolder, more dynamic endeavors than ever before. Stay tuned for what’s to come.”

As BABYMETAL celebrates their 15th anniversary this year, the band “has mapped out a world tour that will include numerous firsts,” according to Capitol.

In May, they’ll embark on their first-ever headline arena tour in the UK and Europe, playing 12 shows across eight countries and concluding at The O2 Arena in London.

BABYMETAL is claimed to be the first Japanese group to headline a show at the venue. The band will kick off their biggest North American tour to date on June 13.

The 24-date run will include a June 24 show at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Arena shows in Japan and a tour of Asia will follow.

In addition to their vrious headline tours, BABYMETAL has opened for superstar artists such as Lady Gaga, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Avenged Sevenfold.

METAL FORTH follows 2019’s METAL GALAXY and THE OTHER ONE, their 2023 concept album.

Music Business Worldwide