YouTube Music’s Foundry Program returns to support ‘next wave of independent artists’

YouTube Music‘s Foundry artist development program is back, seeking to support “the next wave of independent artists.”

The Foundry program offers a launchpad for independent artists just starting out. It provides marketing and promotional tools alongside resources and development support to help these artists thrive.

The initiative has supported over 250 global artists since its launch in 2015. Notable alumni include Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, Clairo, girl in red, Gunna, Japanese Breakfast, Kenny Beats, Natanael Cano, Rina Sawayama, ROSALÍA, Snail Mail and Tems, among others.

The latest wave of Foundry artists for 2024 are Cash Cobain, Orion Sun and Tommy Richman. Cash Cobain, a rising rapper and producer known for his innovative “sample drill” sound, is gearing up for the release of his debut album, Play Cash Cobain.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of YouTube and it’s been a huge part of my journey. I would scroll for hours looking for beats and finding new, fresh artists on there. When I was first starting out my career, I was uploading all my tracks to YouTube and it was a huge part of getting my music out there. I love YouTube and I’m honored to be the newest member of the Foundry program,” Cobain said.

LA-based artist Orion Sun, following a two-year hiatus, is back with her self-titled album, Orion, slated for release in September.

“I’m honored to be a part of the foundry, it’s things like this that are building the new age of what it means to be a musician.” Tommy Richman

“Making music is very visual for me. I like to score moments from my favorite movies or edits from scenes of movies for fun! I love watching interviews, documentaries, and some conspiracy theories too. I love getting lost in pop culture analysis and true crime podcasts,” Orion Sun said.

“On YouTube I virtually create, dig and find music I never knew I needed in my life. YouTube is its own planet and I love it there! I’m excited to be a part of the Foundry program.”

Rounding out the first wave is Tommy Richman, a genre-bending artist whose recent single, MILLION DOLLAR BABY, debuted at number 2 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. It peaked at number 1 on Billboard’s Global 200.

“YouTube has been a staple in my life for music discovery, finding artists such as Denzel Curry and Jean Dawson for the first time off YouTube recommended early because of it. I’m honored to be a part of the foundry, it’s things like this that are building the new age of what it means to be a musician,” Richman said.

YouTube hinted that more indie artists will be joining the Foundry program throughout the year on a rolling basis.

Foundry is revamping its approach to cater to today’s independent music scene, including more opportunities and more resources, as well as impactful promotion.

One new feature will be Foundry Music Nights, a series of live performances for Foundry artists at independent venues, partnering with the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).

The first events will be held at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on September 10 and at Nashville’s Cannery Hall on October 23. The performances will feature former and current Foundry talent. Lineups for the L.A. and Nashville shows are TBA.

Additionally, Foundry artists will receive continued support from YouTube teams, workshops, mentorship, marketing assistance, and guidance on utilizing YouTube Music features. YouTube Music will also showcase Foundry artists through playlists, social media promotion, and even billboards.

YouTube says Foundry will continue to identify influential artists and equip them with the resources needed to connect with fans and succeed in the music industry.

