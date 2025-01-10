Wise Music Group acquires Austria-based classical music publisher Doblinger Musikverlag

It’s been a busy week for Wise Music Group.

On Thursday (January 9) we reported that the company had sold its Digital Education division to a New York-based private equity company called Achieve Partners.

According to yesterday’s announcement, the move marked a “pivotal moment” for Wise Music Group “as it completes its transition into a company solely focused on music publishing”.

Wise is now doubling down on that renewed focus with a new acquisition.

Wise is buying Doblinger Musikverlag, an Austria-based classical music publisher. The acquisition of Doblinger Musikverlag includes what Wise says is Doblinger’s “extensive catalog” of classical repertoire.

Wise Music plans to maintain Doblinger’s operations in Vienna, which the company says will ensure “continuity for its composers and customers whilst expanding international opportunities”.

The deal arrives just under two years after the company acquired a controlling interest in Edition Peters Group, claimed to be “one of the world’s oldest” music publishing houses.

Wise Music Group’s publishing houses and imprints also include Chester Music, G. Schirmer, Associated Music Publishers, Novello & Co, Éditions Alphonse Leduc, Première Music, Le Chant du Monde, Edition Wilhelm Hansen, Unión Musical Ediciones, Bosworth Music GmbH, and Campbell Connelly.

Wise Music Group says that it owns or controls over half a million copyrights – including what it claims to be “the world’s largest independent holding of historic and contemporary classical music”. It also owns copyrights for popular songs spanning “evergreen, jazz, reggae, blues, pop, and rock”.

“This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to nurturing and promoting the best of classical and modern music on a global scale.” Chris Butler, Wise Music Group

“We are thrilled to welcome Doblinger to the Wise Music family,” said Chris Butler, Director of Global Rights Development at Wise Music Group on the acquisition.

“Doblinger has been a cornerstone of Austrian music publishing for nearly 150 years, with an outstanding catalog that includes works by seminal composers including Walter Kaufmann, Gottfried von Einem, Friedrich Cerha, Egon Wellesz and Joseph Beer, and vibrant contemporary voices including Rainer Bischof, Wolfram Wagner, Roland Batik, José Cura, Christoph Ehrenfellner, Johanna Doderer, Tomasz Skweres and Tanja Elisa Glinsner.

“This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to nurturing and promoting the best of classical and modern music on a global scale. We are also delighted that Peter Pany will remain as a consultant in Vienna as we begin a new journey together.”

“Joining forces with Wise Music Group marks an exciting new chapter for Doblinger Music Publishers.” Peter Pany, Doblinger

Peter Pany, Managing Director of Doblinger, added: “Joining forces with Wise Music Group marks an exciting new chapter for Doblinger Music Publishers.

Their global reach, deep expertise, and passion for classical music align perfectly with our values. We look forward to working together to ensure our composers’ music reaches new audiences and continues to inspire generations to come.”

