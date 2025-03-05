It’s being billed as one of the largest music catalog deals involving a modern ‘frontline’ act: New Orleans duo Suicideboys (aka $uicideboy$) are reportedly shopping both their masters and music publishing rights for a princely sum.

Billboard notes that Suicideboys – also known as cousins Scrim and Ruby da Cherry – are being represented in the potential sell-off by Tim Mandelbaum, a partner with the law firm Fox Rothschild.

The price may stun you. Billboard reports that the cult hip-hop duo’s masters portfolio alone is being touted by its sellers for over USD $300 million.

As for their publishing catalog? MBW has heard a few whispers of our own.

Rumor-mongers are rumor-mongering that the current front-runner in the race to acquire the available package of Suicideboys’ publishing rights is Harbourview – the company led by Sherrese Clarke Soares that raised $500 million in debt financing last year from KKR.

We will see if said mooted deal comes to pass. (MBW likes to believe we speak to a particularly well-informed class of rumor-mongerer.)

Our sources indicate that the price now likely to be commanded by the Suicideboys’ publishing catalog has reached around $100 million, based on an annual NPS in the region of $5 million.

Since 2021, Suicideboys’ recorded music catalog – released on the duo’s own G59 label – has been represented and distributed by The Orchard.

Whispers at the time suggested that The Orchard committed a “strong eight-figure” investment to that agreement.

Prior to this, the recorded music on G59 had been distributed by Universal Music Group /Virgin Music.

The President and co-founder of G59 Records (and the manager of Suicideboys) is Dana Biondi, a respected entrepreneur whose other ventures include the hemp-based food company Planet Based Foods.

Suicideboys have released four albums to date, all of which have charted in The Top 10 of the Billboard 200: I Want To Die In New Orleans (2018), Long Term Effects Of Suffering (2021), Sing Me A Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation (2022), and New World Depression (2024).

They have over 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify, where their biggest tracks include Antarctica (427m streams), ...And To Those I Love, Thanks For Sticking Around (766m streams), and Kill Yourself (Part III) (709 million streams).

Suicideboys also have 3.4 million followers on Instagram, plus 1.7 million followers on their official TikTok channel.Music Business Worldwide