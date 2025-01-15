While Grammys show goes on, BMG, NMPA/Billboard, Friends ’N’ Family and others join in canceling events

A number of major music industry companies and organizations have decided to cancel their Grammy Week events in Los Angeles, as wildfires continue to affect Southern California.

The latest wave of cancellations includes BMG, NMPA/Billboard, Friends ’N’ Family, and Luminate, following earlier announcements from Universal Music Group, Sony Music, and Warner Music Group.

BMG canceled its pre-Grammy party slated for January 28, saying: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected, and we extend our deepest gratitude to the firefighters and first responders in Los Angeles County who are working tirelessly to contain the fires.”

The Friends N Family event, known as an important gathering for songwriters and industry professionals, announced its cancellation through a statement from organizers Mark Beaven and Andy Kipnes of Advanced Alternative Media. The organization initially considered proceeding with hosting the event on January 30 as a fundraiser, but ultimately decided to redirect event funds toward wildfire relief efforts.

“As Friends ‘N’ Family, we are part of a larger FAMILY. That family is uniting in using moneys that would go to holding an event to donate to efforts to help victims of the LA fires. At a time like this we view unity in mission and the safety and needs of those in crisis as the highest truth,” Beaven and Kipnes said in a statement on Tuesday (January 14).

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected, and we extend our deepest gratitude to the firefighters and first responders in Los Angeles County who are working tirelessly to contain the fires.” BMG

“As such, we will not hold this year’s FNF events and look forward to sharing them with you next year in better times. We will continue in our efforts to help those in need and raise moneys for those that will help. We know you are also doing so,” they added.

The NMPA + Billboard GRAMMY Week Songwriter Awards has also been canceled, with the NMPA SONGS Foundation saying it will instead support wildfire relief efforts through a donation to MusiCares. Billboard has also scrapped its Grammy Week events, including its Managers to Watch and the annual Power 100 party, while Milk & Honey‘s popular annual Award Season get-together has also been canceled.

Meanwhile, Luminate CEO Rob Jonas also announced that all Grammy Week events hosted by the market research firm, including the cocktail reception set for January 30, are canceled. “We look forward to connecting with our industry peers and partners at another time in the near future.”

Music company The Core Entertainment is also postponing its Grammy Week kick-off party scheduled for January 27, saying it would “share updated event details as soon as possible.”

Sony Music announced on Tuesday (January 14) that it is canceling all of its events during Grammy Week and is redirecting its attention and funds to wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles. That follows parent company Sony Group Corporation’s announcement of a $5 million donation to support emergency relief and long-term recovery efforts in response to the wildfires.

UMG also confirmed on Monday that its traditional Grammy-related activities will not be going ahead this year. It has canceled its annual after-Grammy party and its annual Artist Showcase, traditionally hosted by UMG boss Sir Lucian Grainge. Universal said it is canceling the events in order to “redirect resources that would have been used on these events to assist those affected by the [Los Angeles] wildfires.”

Warner Music has also canceled its pre-Grammy party, while the Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund committed an initial $1 million donation to the LA fire relief efforts.

Despite the widespread cancellations, the Recording Academy has confirmed it will proceed with the 67th Grammy Awards ceremony on February 2 as scheduled. The Academy has also announced that MusiCares, its annual fundraising event, will also continue as planned. This year’s MusiCares event, featuring a tribute to the Grateful Dead, is set to take place on the Friday preceding the Grammy Awards.

The contrast between the Recording Academy’s decision to proceed and the industry-wide trend toward cancellation highlights the complex considerations facing event organizers amid the crisis. The major record labels’ unified response in canceling their events suggests a cautious approach to the situation, prioritizing safety and sensitivity to those affected by the wildfires.

Nonetheless. it amounts to a significant disruption to what is typically one of the music industry’s most important networking and celebration weeks. Grammy Week traditionally features a packed schedule of parties, panels, and events that bring together artists, executives, and industry professionals from all over the world.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd has also canceled his concert at the Rose Bowl on January 25. “Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am canceling the Rose Bowl Concert originally scheduled for January 25th… In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st.”

Other events that have been canceled include the annual Critics Choice Awards, featuring nominees such as Miley Cyrus, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Selena Gomez, and Maren Morris in the Best Song category. Originally set for January 12, the event was rescheduled to January 26 at Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hangar before being delayed again to early February, with the exact date yet to be announced.

Shows by Canadian artist Burton Cummings at The Novo, Southern California rock band Young the Giant, and Oregon singer-songwriter Max McNown at The Troubadour have also been canceled amid the crisis.

