West One Music Group acquires trailer music production library Q-Factory

West One Music Group has added trailer music production company Q-Factory Music to its collection of label partners.

Founded 25 years ago by creative director Robert Etoll, the Q-Factory library has become “the gold standard for movie trailer soundtracks,” according to a press release on Monday (February 24).

The library now comprises over 75 albums with more than 3,500 instrumental tracks. All content was either produced or executive produced by Etoll himself.

The Q-Factory library has been used by virtually every major film studio and TV network for their trailers and promos. It has featured in recent marketing campaigns for films like Wicked, Twisters, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, as well as streaming series including Netflix‘s Arcane and Love Is Blind and Amazon Prime‘s The Rings of Power.

Following the deal, the Q-Factory library is now available on westonemusic.com. As part of the agreement, West One Music will handle all administrative responsibilities — including marketing, clearances, licensing, and royalty processing — for Q-Factory globally. Q-Factory will continue to be owned by media and entertainment investment firm MEP Capital.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining forces with a global powerhouse like West One Music,” said Etoll. “This move both enhances the footprint of the Q-Factory catalogue and continues the truly independent, music-first approach I’ve always lived by.”

Established in 2022, West One Music maintains offices and production studios in 15 countries globally. In 2020, the company expanded into Latin America, having already expanded into Australia and New Zealand with the opening of a dedicated Sydney-based office.

The addition of Q-Factory expands its portfolio to 16 labels. In 2017, West One Music launched a record label called Little Assembly.

As part of the arrangement with Q-Factory, Etoll will join West One as a contributor, collaborating with the company’s creative team in Los Angeles.

West One Music global CEO Edwin Cox said, “We are immensely proud to bring Robert and Q-Factory into our fold. The music and sound design of Q-Factory is iconic and the production values are unsurpassed. Robert is a one-of-a-kind music creative and a true legend in the trailer production community.

“We look forward to a long and exciting creative partnership that will continue to deliver outstanding music and sound design to the world of entertainment and consumer marketing.”

Music Business Worldwide