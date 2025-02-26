WavMaker introduces ‘Cue Packs,’ pre-matched track bundles for film and video scoring

WavMaker has launched Cue Packs, a new product aimed at simplifying the music selection process for filmmakers and video creators.

These curated bundles of modular music provide pre-arranged themes, intros, outros, and transitions across various film genres.

The subscription-based service offers commercially licensed music components that can be integrated into video projects. WavMaker said the packs eliminate the need for extensive searching, licensing negotiations, and complex music synchronization.

The concept draws inspiration from professional cue libraries used in Hollywood productions. Rather than searching through large music catalogs, video editors can use these pre-matched tracks that are specifically created to work together. Each pack contains various musical elements including stingers, transitions, and mood-building components.

“Cue Packs are built to solve one of the biggest pain points for filmmakers—finding and assembling cohesive music quickly and efficiently,” said Matt Arcaini, co-founder of WavMaker.

“We designed these packs to simplify workflow, making high-quality scoring accessible to all creators.”

Among the Cue Packs categories are:

Action Drama for high-energy scenes;

for high-energy scenes; Food & Travel for culinary and journey-based content;

for culinary and journey-based content; Kidventure for children’s programming;

for children’s programming; Nature for outdoor and environmental documentaries;

for outdoor and environmental documentaries; Real Estate for property marketing; and

for property marketing; and Sports for athletic and competitive content.

WavMaker’s website currently shows 18 Cue Packs, and the company has hinted at plans to release additional packs every month to expand its offering based on filmmaker needs and industry trends.

WavMaker was founded by a team that includes Grammy-winning music professionals and software-as-a-service (SaaS) experts. The platform provides unlimited access to a growing catalog of commercially cleared music. The Personal tier costs $14.99 per month and offers unlimited downloads, the ability to publish anywhere online and monetize channels.

The Commercial tier costs $39.99 per month, which includes all the features of the Personal subscription, plus the ability to publish content for clients and tools such as client channel protection and unlimited digital ads.

WavMaker launched in 2024 with $5 million in seed funding led by Vicky Patel, a principal at Nashville record label Wavy Records and co-founder of Monarch Media.

