Warner’s Spinnin’ Records names Marco Pantuso as General Manager; Frederick Pranger upped to A&R Head

Spinnin’ Records has promoted Marco Pantuso to the newly created role of General Manager.

The Warner Music Group-owned dance label has also elevated Frederick Pranger to Head of A&R.

Both executives will be based at the Amsterdam Music Harbour, Warner Music’s creative hub in the city, according to an announcement on Monday (July 6).

In his new role, Pantuso will oversee Spinnin’s global operations, artist development pipeline and marketing strategies.

He will report to Niels Walboomers, President, Warner Music Central Europe and Spinnin’ Records.

Pranger will lead the label’s global A&R strategy, reporting to Pantuso.

Pantuso, previously Marketing Director at the label, steps into the General Manager role after more than a decade in senior positions at Warner Music.

There, according to the company, he was responsible for international campaigns and the career development of artists including Alok, David Guetta, Diplo, Robin Schulz and Tiësto.

Warner acquired Spinnin’ in 2017 in a deal worth over USD $100 million.

Since then, Pantuso has worked closely with the label and served as a bridge to the wider Warner Music global network.

Most recently, he helped launch Spinnin’ Records Germany, expanding the label’s activity across Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Pranger combines more than 12 years of experience as an artist, DJ and producer with a legal background, including a master’s degree in law.

A core member of the Spinnin’ team for the past four years, he has worked on projects for artists including Afrojack, Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet.

Marco Pantuso said: “Spinnin’ Records has a legendary track record of discovering incredible talent and shaping global culture.”

“Together with Fred and the rest of our exceptional team, we’ll continue to innovate across A&R, push the boundaries of artist development, and amplify our artists’ voices on a truly global scale.” Marco Pantuso, Spinnin’ Records

“Taking on this role after working closely with this amazing team and roster over the years is an immense honor. I want to thank Niels for his trust and strategic vision.

“Together with Fred and the rest of our exceptional team, we’ll continue to innovate across A&R, push the boundaries of artist development, and amplify our artists’ voices on a truly global scale.”

“Spinnin’ is a storied label with deep roots in the dance community, and it’s an incredible privilege to lead our A&R strategy into the future alongside the talented A&R team.” Frederick Pranger, Spinnin’ Records

Added Frederick Pranger: “Spinnin’ is a storied label with deep roots in the dance community, and it’s an incredible privilege to lead our A&R strategy into the future alongside the talented A&R team.

“My focus will be on nurturing the next generation of electronic dance talent, ensuring our artists have the creative freedom and robust support they need to thrive as we propel Spinnin’ into its new chapter as the best dance label in the world.”

The appointments follow a period of leadership change at Spinnin’.

In October 2025, WMG merged its recorded music operations in Benelux, including Spinnin’, with those in Germany, Switzerland and Austria under the Warner Music Central Europe banner.

Walboomers was named President of the expanded region.

Those six countries make up the third largest recorded music market in the world, after the US and Japan, based on IFPI trade revenue figures, according to WMG.

Niels Walboomers said: “Marco and Fred live and breathe dance music culture, and their track records speak for themselves.”

“Marco and Fred live and breathe dance music culture, and their track records speak for themselves.” Niels Walboomers, Warner Music Central Europe/Spinnin’ Records

“As Spinnin’ continues to break new boundaries, Marco’s strategic vision, deep-rooted industry relationships, and collaborative leadership style make him the ideal executive to steer our day-to-day operations.

“Coupled with Fred’s unique blend of artist experience and legal acumen, we’ve got a formidable leadership team in place to write the next exciting chapter for Spinnin’ Records.”

Spinnin’ Records, which describes itself as the world’s leading dance and electronic music label, says its catalog spans more than 1,000 artists.

Its roster includes Afrojack, Alok, David Guetta, KSHMR, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet and Ummet Ozcan.Music Business Worldwide