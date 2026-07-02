Warner’s ADA Central Europe strikes exclusive distribution deal with Berlin label AIM Music

ADA Central Europe, the distribution and label services arm of Warner Music Central Europe, has signed an exclusive distribution partnership with AIM Music, a Berlin-based independent label.

AIM operates across genres including hypertechno and German rap, the companies said on Thursday (July 2).

Under the agreement, ADA Central Europe will handle global distribution, streaming strategy, and marketing across the label’s full roster.

AIM Music – short for Alles ist möglich, or Anything is Possible – was founded by music manager Patrick Thiede, producer and artist Fae August, songwriter Leon Israel, and recording artist GWENDO.

The founding team also includes Lena Delabre and Noémie Mucha, founder of management company One Of Us.

AIM describes its approach as artist-first, prioritizing long-term development over short-term hype.

According to the announcement, Leon Israel‘s songwriting credits include Monet192, Sampagne, Finch, and Esther Graf, while Fae August‘s production credits include Milano, Lune, and Morpheuz.

“The German hypertechno and rap scenes are producing some of the most energetic, streaming-native music in Europe right now, and AIM is at the center of that.” Jean-Sébastien Permal, Warner Music Central Europe & EMEA

“AIM Music is exactly the kind of label we want to partner with – founder-led, culturally rooted, and built around artists who have real audiences,” said Jean-Sébastien Permal, SVP A&R, Warner Music Central Europe & EMEA.

“The German hypertechno and rap scenes are producing some of the most energetic, streaming-native music in Europe right now, and AIM is at the center of that. This partnership is about giving a team with genuine taste and operational instinct access to the infrastructure to scale it.”

The partnership launches on Friday (July 3) with a dual-single rollout.

GWENDO debuts FUßFOTO FREESTYLE (INTRO), following her 2026 album </3.

Her single LOV, with Berlin rapper Lacazette, reached No. 10 on the Official German Singles Chart and topped the cover slot of Spotify‘s Deutschrap Brandneu playlist, according to the announcement.

That track has drawn more than 14 million streams on Spotify.

Alongside her, Brandenburg duo marlo.mp4 and ViruzZ, known for the track Stabiler Ossi, release their first project through ADA.

The signing lands in Germany, the world’s fifth-largest recorded music market, where local acts now dominate streaming.

Germany’s recorded music revenues rose 7.8% YoY to USD $2.58 billion in 2024, with streaming accounting for 78.1% of the total, as previously reported by MBW.

German artists accounted for 43% of the country’s 1,000 most-streamed songs that year.

The partnership follows ADA Central Europe‘s signing of German artist Fayan in April, a deal handled by Felix Brouwer and Anika Klimke.

Fayan‘s credits span German rap and pop, with previous work for Ayliva, Mero, and Luciano.

Deutschrap has dominated Germany’s charts in recent years.

“We are grateful for Warner Music‘s trust and very much look forward to this collaboration. Anything is possible!” GWENDO and Patrick Thiede, AIM Music

The deal also extends ADA‘s approach of building regional rosters through local label partnerships, from Indonesia and Thailand to the German-speaking market.

“We know that what’s meant for us won’t miss us, and so are excited for everything this partnership has in store,” said co-founders GWENDO and Patrick Thiede.

“We are grateful for Warner Music‘s trust and very much look forward to this collaboration. Anything is possible!”Music Business Worldwide