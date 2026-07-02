Warner Records partners with Sickamore’s three times LOUDER

Warner Records has struck a partnership with music executive Sickamore and his New York-based company three times LOUDER.

Brooklyn alternative R&B artist Laila! will be the partnership’s flagship artist.

The tie-up, announced on Thursday (July 2), sees three times LOUDER expand its reach through Warner Records while continuing its existing partnership with SoundCloud.

Founded in 2023 and known by the monogram IIIXL, three times LOUDER is a New York City-based company that develops hip-hop and R&B artists.

According to three times LOUDER, its core belief is that “the most important thing a music company can provide is space for artists to create.”

“Sickamore‘s reputation as one of the culture’s most important and impactful disruptors most definitely precedes him.” Aaron Bay-Schuck, Warner Records

Commenting on the partnership, Warner Records CEO & Co-Chairman Aaron Bay-Schuck said: “Sickamore‘s reputation as one of the culture’s most important and impactful disruptors most definitely precedes him. He has served as a trusted confidant to some of the world’s biggest superstars.

“Now, the same acumen and vision underscore three times LOUDER. We’re excited to team up with him and to elevate it to the next level.”

“Laila! is the exact archetype of an artist we dreamed of when starting three times LOUDER: resourceful, fearless, and infinitely creative,” said Sickamore.

“In Warner Records, we have a partner who respects her autonomy and has the infrastructure to amplify her genius without compromise. I couldn’t be more excited for this partnership.”

“Laila! is the exact archetype of an artist we dreamed of when starting three times LOUDER: resourceful, fearless, and infinitely creative.” Sickamore

Laila! was identified in 2023 through a collaboration between SoundCloud‘s A&R team and Sickamore, and developed her artistry on the platform.

She became the featured artist when SoundCloud launched its Ascending development program in September 2024, having joined the platform’s joint venture with IIIXL, as MBW reported at the time.

Between April and September 2024, her weekly global streams grew to 6 million from 1.6 million, according to SoundCloud.

Laila!‘s single Not My Problem sparked the #NotMyProblem beat challenge and a remix playlist, according to the announcement.

Her debut album Gap Year!, almost entirely self-produced, earned Best of 2024 recognition from Pitchfork, Billboard, Complex, VIBE, Vogue, Refinery29 and Okayplayer, among others.

“I’ve always wanted the music to speak first, and this next chapter feels like a chance to keep growing, creating and reaching more people.” laila

She recently released the single Miss Mango, her first release of 2026.

“I’ve always wanted the music to speak first, and this next chapter feels like a chance to keep growing, creating and reaching more people,” Laila! added. “I’m excited for everyone to hear what’s coming next.”

Randall “Sickamore” Medford is a Trinidadian-born music executive who previously worked as a senior A&R executive at Epic and Interscope, with artists including Travis Scott, YG and Sheck Wes.

Currently, he works alongside Travis Scott and David Stromberg at Cactus Jack Management, where he co-manages Don Toliver, whose chart-topping album OCTANE debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in February.

Through three times LOUDER, Sickamore also develops emerging artists including Ovrkast. and Liim.

Music Business Worldwide