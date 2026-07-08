Warner Music Group is expanding ADA, its independent distribution and label services division, across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

As part of the move, the company will fold its regional distributors Africori and Qanawat Music into the ADA brand.

The technology of Revelator will also be “fully integrated” into ADA, according to a press release issued on Wednesday (July 8). WMG acquired Revelator, a B2B music platform, earlier this year.

The expanded division will be led by Howard Corner, who has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of ADA, EMEA.

The press release added that “the moves are designed to supercharge ADA’s regional operations, integrate advanced tech solutions, and unify its fast-growing regional footprint”.

Corner’s appointment is effective immediately, according to WMG. He will retain his existing position as Managing Director of ADA UK.

Based in London, he reports to Simon Robson, President, EMEA, Recorded Music, WMG.

In the new role, Corner will be responsible for expanding ADA‘s regional capabilities, recruiting executive talent, and establishing an EMEA-wide A&R and commercial structure.

He will work alongside Warner Music‘s local territory heads across the region, who continue to oversee their respective domestic ADA operations.

Africori, the South Africa-headquartered, Africa-focused distribution and artist development company fully acquired by WMG in 2025, will become ADA x Africori.

Qanawat Music, the Middle East and North Africa distributor acquired by WMG in 2022, will become ADA x Qanawat Music in the coming months.

WMG said the rebrand is intended to establish a “cohesive identity” across the EMEA region.

Revelator, founded in 2012, specializes in digital distribution, rights management, royalty accounting, and real-time analytics.

The company said that Revelator‘s infrastructure will provide ADA‘s partners with what it described as “next-generation data transparency and operational efficiency”.

Corner has spent more than 13 years at WMG, having led ADA UK since 2013.

Under his leadership, ADA UK has worked with artists including Central Cee, Daft Punk, Kylie Minogue, Major Lazer, Noel Gallagher, Nemzzz, Stormzy, and Sonny Fodera, alongside label partnerships with VP Greensleeves, Cherry Red, Nuclear Blast, and Defected.

“By integrating Revelator‘s game-changing technology and officially welcoming ADA x Africori and ADA x Qanawat Music into the family, we’re creating an unmatched, tech-driven partner for the independent community.” Howard Corner

“The EMEA landscape is teeming with brilliant independent talent and entrepreneurial labels looking for a partner that can scale their vision globally without sacrificing local agility,” said Corner.

“I’m incredibly excited to step into this regional role and work alongside our exceptional territory heads to elevate ADA‘s offering.

“By integrating Revelator‘s game-changing technology and officially welcoming ADA x Africori and ADA x Qanawat Music into the family, we’re creating an unmatched, tech-driven partner for the independent community.”

Simon Robson, President, EMEA, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group, added: “To supercharge the momentum of our artist and label services business, we’re bringing in a seasoned leader who deeply understands the nuances of the indie ecosystem.

“Howard‘s proven track record, fierce commercial drive, and profound respect for independent music culture make him the ideal exec to support our local teams and drive regional growth.

“Armed with Revelator‘s cutting-edge platform, Howard and the team are perfectly positioned to redefine what a global music partner can look like.”

“To supercharge the momentum of our artist and label services business, we’re bringing in a seasoned leader who deeply understands the nuances of the indie ecosystem.” Simon Robson, Warner Music Group

WMG’s ADA division is led globally by Alejandro Duque, who took on the role in July 2025, succeeding Cat Kreidich.

Duque also serves as President of Warner Music Latin America and reports to WMG CEO Robert Kyncl.

Last month, Africori named Adam Tiran as its General Manager, after founder and CEO Yoel Kenan stepped down.Music Business Worldwide