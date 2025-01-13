Warner Music Group and the Blavatnik Family Foundation donate initial $1 million to Los Angeles fire relief

The Warner Music Group / Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund has committed an initial USD $1 million commitment to the Los Angeles area fire relief and rebuilding efforts.

The fund will donate to organizations supporting the LA community, local first responders, and those in the music industry affected by the disaster.

Those benefitting from the fund’s contribution will include the California Community Foundation, LAFD Foundation, Project HOPE, and MusiCares, among other organizations.

Meanwhile, Warner Music Group says it is working to ensure the safety of its team members.

For employees who have had to evacuate their homes, the company says it is supporting “emergency accommodations and food expenses”.

WMG is also contributing to donation drives and volunteering efforts.

Len Blavatnik, Head of the Blavatnik Family Foundation, said “The destruction and loss of life brought by these wildfires are unimaginable. By supporting these organizations, we’re helping to direct funds to those most in need.”

Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group, said “We’re joining the relief efforts to help the community in LA, while aiding the firefighters in their brave battle.

“Los Angeles is home to so much determination, resourcefulness, and creativity, and its powerful story is inextricably interwoven with ours. We’re determined to support the people of this extraordinary city.”

To date, the WMG/Blavatnik Family Foundation’s Social Justice Fund investments have focused on three key strategic pillars: education, arts and culture, and criminal justice reform, with the belief that work in these areas will aid in dismantling structural racism and advancing equity and justice.

Elsewhere in the music business, Live Nation has announced a benefit concert called FireAid, will be held on 30 January at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Los Angeles. AEG Presents and the Azoff Family are also involved in putting on the show, for which artists are TBA.

Meanwhile, the Recording Academy, which hosts the Grammys has joined forced with MusiCares to pledge $1m to support music professionals affected by the fires.

Wildfires broke out in Los Angeles County earlier this month. Around 105,000 residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders, with 87,000 under evacuation warnings.

The death toll from the fires currently stands at 24 people.

Three major fires continue to burn in Los Angeles, the largest of which is the Palisades conflagration which is 13% contained and has burned through more then 23,000 acres.

The Eaton fire is the second biggest and has burned through more than 14,000 acres. It is 27% contained.

On Sunday, according to the BBC, private forecaster Accuweather increased its preliminary estimate of financial losses from the blazes to between $250 billion and $275 billion.

Music Business Worldwide