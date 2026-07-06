Warner Music Finland acquires Mökkitie Records’ catalog and publishing rights, signs Arttu Wiskari to new multi-year deal

Warner Music Finland has acquired the recorded music catalog and associated publishing rights of Mökkitie Records, the independent Finnish label home to singer-songwriter Arttu Wiskari.

As part of the agreement, Wiskari has signed a new multi-year artist deal with Warner Music Finland.

The two companies announced the definitive agreement on Friday (July 3).

Under the deal, Mökkitie‘s catalog and publishing rights transfer to Warner Music, while the label’s artists, founding members, and staff join Warner Music Finland and its wider network.

The two have worked together for close to a decade, with Mökkitie‘s releases issued jointly with Warner Music Finland.

Mökkitie Managing Director Olli Saksa joins Warner Music Finland‘s A&R team, and songwriter Janne Rintala continues to work with the company’s songwriting teams.

Producer Mika Laakkonen will focus on studio work and lead a new label, Katutaso, which signed a distribution agreement with Warner Music in the spring of 2026.

Financial terms of the deal between Warner Music Finland and Mökkitie Records were not disclosed.

Mökkitie Records was founded in 2012, following the success of Wiskari‘s singles Mökkitie and Tuntematon potilas.

The label has released all of Wiskari‘s albums since its founding, including Suomen muotoisen pilven alla, which topped the Official Finnish albums chart in 2020.

The company said its roster also includes Finnish artists Erika Vikman, Mira Luoti, and Olli Halonen.

Vikman represented Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025 with Ich komme, finishing 11th in the grand final with 196 points.

Her 2024 duet Ruoska, with Käärijä, has drawn more than 23 million streams on Spotify.

Luoti is a co-frontwoman of PMMP, a Finnish pop-rock band of the 2000s that reunited in 2024 with a concert at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

Halonen‘s single Pohjola topped Spotify‘s chart in Finland in early 2022 and reached No.1 on the Official Finnish singles chart.

He won Iskelmä of the Year at the 2023 Emma Gaala, Finland‘s equivalent of the Grammy Awards.

“Mökkitie Records has an exceptional track record in the Finnish industry, genuinely shaping the domestic music scene with its distinctive, story-driven approach.” Ramona Forsström, Warner Music Finland

Ramona Forsström, Managing Director of Warner Music Finland, said: “Mökkitie Records has an exceptional track record in the Finnish industry, genuinely shaping the domestic music scene with its distinctive, story-driven approach. Having witnessed its success story up close for years, this acquisition is a natural milestone in our long-term partnership.”

“I’m delighted to continue our close cooperation with the Mökkitie team. Their A&R instincts and ability to cultivate stellar musical talent are first-class, and we highly value the opportunity to integrate their expertise into our operations.”

“Transferring this incredible catalog and legacy to Warner Music is the natural next step in our shared evolution. We’re collectively energized about the future and look forward to what we can achieve in the coming years.” Olli Saksa, Mökkitie Records

Saksa added: “Our nine-year label collaboration with Warner Music has yielded countless releases, signings, live shows, and chart-topping hits.”

“Transferring this incredible catalog and legacy to Warner Music is the natural next step in our shared evolution. We’re collectively energized about the future and look forward to what we can achieve in the coming years.”

The acquisition extends a run of catalog deals by Warner Music Finland.

On the same date a year earlier, the company acquired the catalog of independent label Skorpioni, which had said it was ceasing operations.

In May 2026, Warner Music Finland launched Atlantic Records Finland, a frontline pop and rap label led by Fredi Lundén and Kristiina Wheeler.

The Mökkitie agreement follows the structure of Warner Music Finland‘s 2023 acquisition of producer Jukka Immonen’s The Fried Music, after which Immonen became the company’s Head of A&R.

Immonen appeared alongside Forsström, Wiskari, and the Mökkitie team in the photograph issued with the announcement.

Forsström was promoted to Managing Director of Warner Music Finland in November 2023, succeeding Niko Nordström.Music Business Worldwide