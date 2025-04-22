Warner launches ‘5 Junction’ JV with Anjula Acharia to break artists from South Asia and its diaspora

Warner Music Group has partnered with entrepreneur and entertainment executive Anjula Acharia to launch 5 Junction, a new JV label focused on discovering and nurturing US-based artists of South Asian heritage.

The partnership also aims to amplify the success of WMG’s existing artists from South Asia and its diaspora.

5 Junction will collaborate closely with Los Angeles–based Warner Records, led by Tom Corson [Co-Chairman and COO] and Aaron Bay-Schuck [Co-Chairman and CEO].

Anjula Acharia is described by WMG as “a trailblazing entrepreneur, talent strategist, and cultural force”.

She played a pivotal role in launching Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ career in Hollywood and, according to WMG, “has long been recognized for her ability to connect talent with opportunity on a global scale”.

As the founder of Desi Hits!, she helped introduce Western superstars like Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, and 50 Cent to South Asian audiences – “well before the music industry embraced global crossover,” WMG noted.

Beyond entertainment, Acharia is an investor in startups including Bumble and ClassPass, and remains a “vocal advocate” for representation and inclusion across industries.

5 Junction will work closely with WMG’s India team, which works with superstars including Diljit Dosanjh, who last year held the largest Punjabi concert outside of India with a sold-out show in Canada, plus King and Jasleen Royal, whose songs were the first and second from artists from India to ever hit the Global Top 25 on Spotify.

The imprint will also partner with Toronto-based 91 North Records, a JV between Warner Music India and Warner Music Canada focused on the fusion of South Asian music in Canada.

Anjula Acharia, Founder of 5 Junction, said: “Bringing South Asian talent to western audiences and beyond isn’t about trends – it’s about truth.”

“Bringing South Asian talent to western audiences and beyond isn’t about trends – it’s about truth.” Anjula Acharia, 5 Junction

Added Acharia: “Growing up between cultures, I always knew our stories had global power. My mission has been to translate that and show the world that representation isn’t a favor – it’s a force.

“Whether it’s music, identity, marketing, or scale, moving fluidly between the intersection of culture and commerce is where the magic happens.”

“WMG saw the global potential in South Asian music early, and we’re well-positioned to turbocharge our success in the bustling trade route between South Asia and North America.” Robert Kyncl, Warner Music Group

Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group, said: “WMG saw the global potential in South Asian music early, and we’re well-positioned to turbocharge our success in the bustling trade route between South Asia and North America.

“I’ve been lucky enough to know Anjula for years – she’s a creative and entrepreneurial dynamo who brings a vibrant network and immense expertise to our world-class team.”

“South Asian music has the scale, the diaspora, and the irresistible rhythm to thrive in the US – what it needs now is amplification, and we’re excited to help turn up the volume.” Tom Corson and Aaron Bay-Schuck

Corson and Bay-Schuck said: “South Asian music has the scale, the diaspora, and the irresistible rhythm to thrive in the US – what it needs now is amplification, and we’re excited to help turn up the volume.”

“We’re only at the starting line of what’s to come as we double down on South Asian music’s potential in the world’s largest music market.” Jay Mehta, Warner Music India

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India, said: “We’ve seen big cultural collaborations between King and Nick Jonas, Diljit and Sia, as well as Karan Aujla and One Republic, and for the first time ever we saw Diljit perform at Coachella and sell out arenas across North America.

“But we’re only at the starting line of what’s to come as we double down on South Asian music’s potential in the world’s largest music market.”Music Business Worldwide