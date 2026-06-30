Virgin Music Group unveils new global leadership team across six regions, integrating Downtown executives

Virgin Music Group has unveiled a new global and regional leadership team. It follows VMG‘s $775 million acquisition of Downtown, which completed in February.

The structure unites senior executives from VMG and Downtown Music under Co-CEOs JT Myers and Nat Pastor.

The combined organization is built around six regions, with regional leaders reporting to Myers and Pastor.

Nat Pastor, Co-CEO of Virgin Music Group, said: “Virgin Music Group and Downtown have each built their reputations by superserving the independent community and empowering local teams.

“This combined structure will help grow those strengths, continuing to innovate while deepening the entrepreneurial culture and trusted relationships that will define our future.”

“Virgin Music Group and Downtown have each built their reputations by superserving the independent community and empowering local teams.” Nat Pastor, Virgin Music Group

JT Myers, Co-CEO of Virgin Music Group, added: “Our ambition is to keep expanding what’s possible for the independent music community. That means offering each artist, entrepreneur, label, and rightsholder access to broader capabilities and a more connected global network, while remaining flexible enough to meet them wherever they are in their journey.”

“Our ambition is to keep expanding what’s possible for the independent music community.” JT Myers, Virgin Music Group

In North America, Jacqueline Saturn takes an expanded role as President, North America & EVP Global Artist Relations, with Sarah Landy appointed SVP, Business Development, North America.

takes an expanded role as President, North America & EVP Global Artist Relations, with appointed SVP, Business Development, North America. Victor González leads as President, LATAM, US Latin & Spain, while Cris Falcao is President for Brazil and Portugal, supported by Renato Vanzella as Managing Director, Brazil.

leads as President, LATAM, US Latin & Spain, while is President for Brazil and Portugal, supported by as Managing Director, Brazil. In Europe, Nick Roden is President, with Liz Northeast appointed SVP & General Manager.

is President, with appointed SVP & General Manager. Michael Roe is Managing Director for Asia, Middle East and Africa, and Nathan McLay is Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand.

In their respective markets, VMG‘s regional and country leaders have oversight of FUGA and Downtown Artist & Label Services‘ local functions, the company said.

Across Virgin’s global services operation, Jeremy Kramer continues as EVP, Global Marketing, and Zack Gershen continues as EVP, Global Commercial & Digital Strategy, both reporting to Myers and Pastor.

Reporting to VMG COO Pieter van Rijn, Tom Allen – a founder of Curve Royalty Systems – has been named Chief Technology Officer at Virgin, with David Driessen Chief Product Officer.

Christiaan Kröner has been named EVP, Global Operations, while Matt Sawin takes the role of EVP, Physical & Direct-to-Fan Growth, and Gareth Mellor SVP, Communications & Brand Strategy.

Molly Neuman continues as President of CD Baby and Emily Stephenson continues as President of Downtown Music Publishing.

“We’ve brought together an exceptional group of leaders with a shared belief: artists and entrepreneurs deserve the strongest possible partner.” Pieter van Rijn, Virgin Music Group

Former Downtown Artist & Label Services President Ben Patterson will lead a new “premier artist-focused enterprise” in collaboration with Virgin Music Group.

Pieter van Rijn, COO of Virgin Music Group, said: “We’ve brought together an exceptional group of leaders with a shared belief: artists and entrepreneurs deserve the strongest possible partner.

“Through the skills and technology of the combined organization, we will give more great music the chance to break through and more creative businesses the platform to thrive.”

VMG completed its acquisition of Downtown in February, as previously reported by MBW.

The deal was cleared by the European Commission a week earlier, subject to Universal Music Group‘s commitment to divest Downtown’s Curve royalty accounting business.

VMG first announced the transaction in December 2024, and the closure concluded a regulatory process that ran for more than a year.

Alongside the deal’s completion in February, Pieter van Rijn was appointed COO of VMG, having previously served as CEO of Downtown.

Downtown serves over 5,000 business clients and more than four million creators, according to the company, with the combined VMG organization now serving partners in more than 145 countries.

Virgin Music Group‘s services span digital and physical distribution, marketing, business intelligence, neighboring rights, synchronization, royalties, and publishing administration, the company said.Music Business Worldwide