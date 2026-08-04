Vicky Dowdall joins Dave Stewart’s RARE Entity as Partner, Business Development

Vicky Dowdall, the manager of Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt, has joined RARE Entity as Partner, Business Development.

The move takes the artist manager and entrepreneur onto the leadership team at RARE Entity, the venture group co-founded by Eurythmics musician Dave Stewart.

At the company, Dowdall will lead Business Development, working with creators, founders, rights holders and strategic partners to turn ideas and intellectual property into businesses.

Dowdall has managed artists including Nina Nesbitt, Ella Henderson, Cody Frost and Olivia Sebastianelli.

As the long-time manager of Nina Nesbitt, she has helped build an independent career centered on ownership and global reach.

Nesbitt‘s 2014 album Peroxide entered the UK albums chart at No. 1 in Scotland and No. 11 in the rest of the UK.

Dowdall later co-founded Apple Tree Records alongside Nesbitt, a label designed to give artists greater creative freedom while building business models around their work.

Dowdall also sits on the board of the Music Managers Forum (MMF).

“Vicky has spent her career building around creativity,” said Dom Joseph, Co-Founder of RARE Entity.

“She understands how to turn talent into sustainable businesses through trust, long-term thinking and meaningful partnerships. That’s exactly the mindset we’re building at Rare.”

“As we continue bringing together exceptional people from across entertainment, technology and business, Vicky’s experience and entrepreneurial approach make her an incredible addition to our leadership team,” Joseph added.

“She understands how to turn talent into sustainable businesses through trust, long-term thinking and meaningful partnerships. That’s exactly the mindset we’re building at Rare.” Dom Joseph, RARE Entity

“Throughout my career I’ve always been drawn to building – whether that’s careers, businesses or partnerships that create long-term value,” said Vicky Dowdall.

“Rare Entity has an ambitious vision for how world-class IP can evolve beyond traditional models, and I’m excited to work with such an inspiring team to help creators unlock new opportunities and build businesses with lasting impact.”

“I want to help IP creators unlock new opportunities and build businesses with lasting impact.” Vicky Dowdall

RARE Entity was launched in January 2026 by Stewart alongside entrepreneurs Dom Joseph, the former CEO and co-founder of Captify, and Rich Britton, a former Coca-Cola and Apple executive.

The company says it builds ventures that pair creativity with operational execution while helping creators keep control of their rights and work.

In June 2026, RARE Entity acquired a stake in livestreaming platform Lounges.tv, the creator-focused company backed by Simon Cowell.

Stewart co-founded Eurythmics with Annie Lennox, and the duo’s catalog is estimated to have sold more than 100 million records.

At RARE Entity, Dowdall joins a team that includes Stewart, Partner, Strategic Development Arnon Woolfson, filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund and Strategic Partner Korda Marshall.

RARE Entity says it brings together operators, creators and entrepreneurs to build businesses from intellectual property.Music Business Worldwide