Veteran music exec Peter Rudge to step away from artist management after 55 years

After 55 years in the business, the legendary Peter Rudge is stepping away from artist management to “pursue other music-centric projects.”

Rudge got his start in the music business in 1968 with a gig at Track Records, working with artists such as Jimi Hendrix and Marc Bolan, before going on to manage The Who with Bill Curbishley.

He also managed The Rolling Stones through much of the 1970s, while also working with Roger Waters, Duran Duran, and Madness.

“With The Stones and The Who I was lucky,” Rudge told MBW in a 2016 interview. “In that instance, I managed to work with bands that could have done it without me.”

He was also Lynyrd Skynyrd’s manager in 1977, when a plane crash took the lives of three of the band’s members – a moment Rudge described to MBW as the toughest of his professional and personal life.

But Rudge’s longest relationship with a musical act has been with James, whom Rudge has represented since 1989, including during their most recent album, Yummy, their first-ever #1 studio album.

“With The Stones and The Who I was lucky. In that instance, I managed to work with bands that could have done it without me.” Peter Rudge

In recent years, the band has attained an unprecedented level of recognition, including by being honored with the Icon Award at the Ivor Novello Awards in 2023.

“For the past 35 years James have been one of the anchors of my life and for that I am forever grateful. They trusted me with a plan and I trusted them to execute – they actually allowed me to manage them, not a given in the management business,” Rudge said in a statement.

“Obviously we didn’t always agree, but a relationship is never tested until you disagree, but ours somehow survived. Admittedly, on the numerous occasions I told them to turn right, they took a hard left and often got there first – all the great bands do that, it’s called self-belief, without which you’re putty in the music industry.”

Tileyard’s Neil Hughes – who has been co-managing James in recent years – and Charlotte Malecki will now be managing the band.

Rudge’s future plans include co-producing a documentary about Frank Barsalona, the founder of Premier Talent Agency and the only agent inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“After 55 years in the artist management trenches, I’ve decided to call time and devote my time to family, travel and other projects, as well as Wolves and the New York Giants, who both need my help far more than any artist does right now!” Rudge said.

“I began as a £20 per week temp – at Track Records on October 1, 1968, after graduating from Cambridge University, in order to fill time and earn some money whilst waiting to take the Civil Service exam the following January. But I never took that exam, abandoned thoughts of becoming Her Majesty’s next ‘Man in Havana’, stayed at Track and never got a ‘real’ job… The subsequent journey has been one of peaks and valleys, highs and lows, but never dull, working with artists never is,” Rudge continued.

“I have worked with some of the greatest live bands… and [James’] live show is right up there with them. A shout out as well to my many partners over the years – particularly Colin Young, Simon Moran and John Giddings, whose friendship and expertise I have been able to lean on throughout my stewardship. To the members of James: Thanks guys, it’s been a privilege, because of you I never did have to get a job…”

Tim Booth of James offered praise for the veteran manager, saying that Rudge “is massively responsible for us thriving 42 years in this business. He’s a one-off. Brilliant, passionate, the smartest man in the room, funny as f**k… He gets the balance between business and protecting the band’s artistic integrity. He is our biggest fan and we are his. In short we love him, he’s family and our relationship doesn’t end here.”

“He’s a one-off. Brilliant, passionate, the smartest man in the room, funny as f**k…” Tim Booth, James

“Peter Rudge is one of the best managers I have ever known – he stands up for the artist in every situation and stands up to them if necessary,” said John Giddings of Solo Music Agency.

“This is the true definition of management – managing and directing an artist’s career and protecting them from all of the pitfalls that come with fame… He helped create the modern-day music industry, revolutionizing the live arena in favor of the artist, and we will miss a character of such strong ability and strength. He certainly taught me a thing or two (not least how to make a lunch last three hours!!) – thank you, Peter.”

Simon Moran of SJM Concerts added: “It’s been a brilliant experience over the last 30 years working with Peter on James’ UK tours. The passion and enthusiasm for the group has never diminished, always planning forward for the next step. I’ve really appreciated the loyalty and being made to always feel a valued part of ‘Team James’. Peter’s great knowledge and intellect have been pivotal to the group’s continued success. I’ll very much look forward to keeping in touch with Peter as a good friend.”

“It’s not easy managing a band. It requires love, patience, hard work and cunning and James are not an easy band to manage,” James bassist Jim Glennie said.

“Part Captain, friend and dad, [Rudge] has led us to a life of extraordinary creative richness and success that we could have only dreamt of. As Peter steps back from the bridge, the course he has set will continue to guide us. May he enjoy many years of well-earned happiness in whatever endeavors he chooses to pursue next.”Music Business Worldwide