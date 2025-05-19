Universal’s GTS acquires Latin Music management company RLM

Universal Music Group-owned Latin artist services agency Global Talent Services (GTS) has acquired prominent Latin music management company RLM (Rosa Lagarrigue Management).

GTS said on Monday (May 19) that since RLM’s founding in 1980, the Spain-headquartered management company has set a “benchmark in the development of artistic talent worldwide”.

Led by founder Rosa Lagarrigue, the company has worked with artists like Miguel Bosé, Mecano, Alejandro Sanz, Raphael, Sara Baras, Rozalén, and Marlena, among others.

Lagarrigue will join the GTS leadership as Global Executive Vice President, alongside the RLM team, which will be integrated into the company.

The acquisition follows the recent promotion of Narcís Rebollo to the role of CEO & President of Global Talent Services.

Rebollo’s appointment to the role also coincided with GTS becoming a standalone division within UMG, with its management and operation managed independently of UMG’s local music labels.

GTS said on Monday that its new structure “brings together an intergenerational and multidisciplinary team, specialized in all key areas of artistic development: management, booking, promotion, production, and branding”.

Added GTS: “This is a company at the service of artists, focused on generating global and sustainable long-term careers and cultural value [as a driver of social transformation.]”

Founded in 2011, GTS has a presence in Spain, Portugal, the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Under the leadership of Rebollo, described in Monday’s announcement as a “key executive in the evolution of Spanish-language pop over the last three decades”, GTS represents artists such as Aitana, Amaia, David Bisbal, Ela Taubert, Lola Indigo, Lauana Prado, Pablo Alborán, Pablo López, and Vivir Quintana.

The GTS roster includes the following artists: Aitana, Alberto Iglesias, Ale Acosta, Alvaro Soler, Amaia, Ana Guerra, Ana Torroja, Andrés Suárez, Antonio José, Bustamante, Carolina Durante, Chiara Oliver, David Bisbal, David Otero, Denna, Ela Taubert, Fredi Leis, Henry Semler, Hermano Salvaje, Israel Fernández, Javi Chapela, Joaquina, Juanjo Bona, Lola Indigo, Lauana Prado, Marlena and Marta Sánchez.

It also includes Martin Urrutia, Mia Lardner, Miguel Bosé, Miki Núñez, Morat, Naiara, Natalia Lacunza, Pablo Alborán, Pablo López, Paul Thin, Raphael, Rosario, Rozalén, Ruslana, Sara Baras, Sen Senra, Sidonie, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Sole Giménez, TIMØ, Vanesa Martín, Vivir Quintana and Violeta.

GTS said that it has acquired RLM to “maximize and improve the strategic services provided to its artists, enhancing the global development of musical careers and offering comprehensive, personalized support for artists”.

“It is a pleasure to announce the addition of Rosa Lagarrigue and her RLM team to GTS.” Narcís Rebollo, UMG GTS

In making the announcement, Narcís Rebollo, said: “It is a pleasure to announce the addition of Rosa Lagarrigue and her RLM team to GTS.

“With her extensive experience, knowledge, and track record, Rosa is a key and respected figure in the management world, and this addition to our organization is a further investment in our position as a leading Talent Management and Services Company in Latin Music today.

“I am convinced that the integration of our teams will provide each of our artists the best service and strategic support to achieve their goals across all markets.

“I would like to thank the entire GTS team worldwide, the RLM team, and all of the wonderful artists we represent, for their full support in this acquisition.”

RLM’s Lagarrigue was recently recognized with the Medal of Merit in Labour in Spain and honored as a Leading Lady of Entertainment by the Latin Recording Academy.

“I have always believed that every artist needs unique and personalized support; one that combines listening, intuition, strategy, and honest work.” Rosa Lagarrigue

Commenting on RLM’s acquisition by UMG’s GTS, Lagarrigue added: “I have always believed that every artist needs unique and personalized support; one that combines listening, intuition, strategy, and honest work.

“I’m excited to share this project with Narcís, undoubtedly one of the most brilliant executives in the industry, and with his team.

“What we started at RLM not only continues, but it is amplified and strengthened alongside them.”

The popularity of Spanish-language music continues to rise in the US and globally.

New data published by the RIAA last month showed that total revenues generated by Latin recorded music in the US reached a record $1.423 billion on a retail basis in 2024, surpassing the $1 billion mark for the third consecutive year.

Elsewhere at Universal Music Group, in January last year, UMG’s global indie artist and label services division Virgin Music Group acquired Saban Music Latin.

Companies from HYBE to Concord have also made significant Spanish-language content, and catalog investments in recent months.

Outside of Latin Music, another recent deal struck by UMG globally took place in Japan, where Universal Music Japan acquired a majority stake in Japanese artist management business and record label, A-Sketch.

