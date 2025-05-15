Universal Music expands iconic Blue Note and Deutsche Grammophon jazz and classical labels into China

Universal Music Group is expanding its footprint in China’s niche music sectors with the launch of dedicated classical and jazz labels in the market, branching out beyond mainstream pop in the world’s second-largest economy.

The company’s Universal Music Greater China division has established Deutsche Grammophon China and Blue Note Records China, with both labels expected to focus on scouting and supporting rising Chinese talent, UMG said Thursday (May 15).

Universal Music has tapped existing Deutsche Grammophon artists with Chinese backgrounds — pianists Lang Lang and Yuja Wang, along with conductor Long Yu — as Artistic Advisors for the new classical venture.

Deutsche Grammophon, which claims to be the world’s oldest record label, launched its own high-res classical music streaming service called STAGE+ in 2022. Meanwhile, Blue Note Records became part of UMG when the latter acquired EMI’s recorded music arm in 2011.

Timothy Xu, CEO of Universal Music Greater China, who will oversee both new imprints, said: “For decades, Deutsche Grammophon and Blue Note have held a special place in the hearts of Chinese classical and jazz musicians. These labels have deeply influenced the way local artists understand, study, and create within these genres.

“Today marks a new beginning – for the first time, these two iconic brands are establishing dedicated labels in China to engage directly with local artists and communities.

“DG China and Blue Note Records China will be fully committed to discovering and supporting the next generation of talent emerging from China. Through these efforts, we hope to contribute to the growth and appreciation of classical and jazz music in China, and to help bring the richness of Chinese musical expression into deeper dialogue with the world.”

“Today marks a new beginning – for the first time, these two iconic brands are establishing dedicated labels in China to engage directly with local artists and communities.” Timothy Xu, Universal Music Greater China

Deutsche Grammophon China will sign and develop emerging musicians from China, supported by UMG’s global infrastructure. Following the launch, DGC will release its first album on May 23: Bach: The Cello Suites, performed by cellist Jian Wang. The label will also partner with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra to record and release the complete Shostakovich Symphonies in 2029 to mark the orchestra’s 150th anniversary.

Dr Clemens Trautmann, President Deutsche Grammophon and New Business Strategy Global Classics, said: “In the past decade Deutsche Grammophon has hugely increased its visibility in the vibrant Chinese classical music market, with the 120th anniversary gala concert in the Forbidden City, the re-signing of Lang Lang, and the comprehensive collaboration with Long Yu and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

“We are proud to co-invest in the future generation of outstanding classical performers from Greater China, together with our esteemed colleagues at UMGC to foster the success of amazing new talent across recording, touring and brand partnerships.

“Embarking on this journey alongside the equally iconic Blue Note imprint and with our international artists Lang Lang, Yuja Wang and Long Yu as Artistic Advisors, underlines the global footprint and boundless creativity of UMG in the field of arts music.“

“We are proud to co-invest in the future generation of outstanding classical performers from Greater China, together with our esteemed colleagues at UMGC to foster the success of amazing new talent across recording, touring and brand partnerships.” Dr Clemens Trautmann, Deutsche Grammophon

Lang Lang said: “Deutsche Grammophon has been my musical home for many years, and I’m thrilled to see the launch of DG China. It’s an honor to serve as Artistic Advisor and continue supporting a label that has shaped my artistic journey. I believe DG China will be a key platform for emerging Chinese musicians and help connect classical music with broader audiences. I also hope it will bring more Chinese voices to the global stage — a mission I deeply believe in and am proud to be part of.”

Yuja Wang added: “The Yellow Label has been my recording home for well over a decade, and I am delighted to see it engage with young artists in my home country. I am thrilled to support this initiative as Artistic Advisor and to help identify and grow future talent across the full spectrum of classical music.”

Long Yu said: “It is a great honor to be named Artistic Advisor to DG China, and I appreciate the trust that Deutsche Grammophon and Universal Music China have placed in me. I have enjoyed a long and rewarding relationship with the label, and it is thrilling to witness the launch of DG China as a new chapter in its celebrated legacy.”

“Our upcoming Shostakovich project is not only a tribute to the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra’s 150-year history, but also a powerful expression of the artistry and interpretive depth of Chinese musicians today. With DG’s global platform, we are proud to bring these voices to audiences around the world.”

Meanwhile, with the launch of its Chinese unit, Blue Note Records will build relationships with local jazz musicians and help bring Chinese jazz expression to international audiences. Blue Note Records China has signed experimental jazz duo INNOUT — composed of guitarist Xiao Jun and drummer An Yu — as its inaugural act.

Don Was, President of Blue Note Records, said: “Xiao Jun and An Yu are two of the most talented and visionary musicians I’ve ever met. Their music is going to ‘blow people’s minds’ all over the world. It’s a thrill and an honor to be able to launch Blue Note Records China with their music.

INNOUT added: “Blue Note represents the musical spirit we have always admired. Partnering with Blue Note Records China is a continuation of our dream and marks a brand-new beginning.”

“We’re excited to join forces with Blue Note Records China to bring more original Chinese jazz to the stage. Together, we hope to create more platforms for artists to perform, grow, and connect with wider audiences — both at home and abroad.” Ren Yuqing, JZ Music

Blue Note Records will also partner with JZ Music, a Shanghai-based promoter and venue operator, to develop touring and festival opportunities.

Ren Yuqing, Founder of JZ Music, said: “We’re excited to join forces with Blue Note Records China to bring more original Chinese jazz to the stage. Together, we hope to create more platforms for artists to perform, grow, and connect with wider audiences — both at home and abroad.”

Adam Granite, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Universal Music Group, said: “At UMG, we are committed to supporting the development of diverse music cultures around the world. The launch of Deutsche Grammophon China and Blue Note Records China reflects this vision in action and marks a meaningful step forward in the evolution of our multi-label operations in the market.”

“At UMG, we are committed to supporting the development of diverse music cultures around the world. The launch of Deutsche Grammophon China and Blue Note Records China reflects this vision in action.” Adam Granite, Universal Music Group

“By combining the global heritage and artistic leadership of these two iconic labels with the market knowledge and cultural insight of our local team, we are creating a stronger platform to connect Chinese talent with global opportunities.”

UMG has been expanding its presence in the classical music genre in recent years. In 2023, four months after launching its own classical music streaming service via Deutsche Grammophon, UMG acquired British classical label Hyperion Records.

Music Business Worldwide