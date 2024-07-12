Universal Music Australia launches not-for-profit record label Irruk Birruk to bring indigenous artists and music to a wider audience

Universal Music Australia, Australian/Yorta Yorta artist Briggs, and Linc YowYeh, a Murri Man of Darumbal/Goreng Goreng/South Sea Islander heritage, have launched Irruk Birruk, a new label aimed at distributing music from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community within Australia, and the rest of the world.

Irruk Birruk is run as a not-for-profit, with artists nominated to join the service by both Briggs and Linc.

Additionally, legal support has been provided by Media Arts Lawyers with publishing representation offered by Universal Music Publishing, and Global Digital Distribution provided by Universal owned Virgin / Ingrooves.

UMG describes the new label as an “industry-first move towards making Indigenous music more accessible”.

According to UMG, Irruk Birruk, whose name was taken from the Yorta Yorta language meaning ‘yesterday’ – “reflect[s] the focus on music from the past” but “is also designed to protect Indigenous songs and stories from being lost to history, by giving them a platform to share their stories and voices in music”.

UMG said that it will also create “never-before opportunities for indigenous artists to share their music with global audiences”.

The program has already released over 150 recordings, providing distribution to artists such as Coloured Stone and Dave Arden.

UMG said that its ambition for the label is to offer the service to many more Indigenous artists from the past who haven’t had the opportunity to share their songs with the world in the streaming age.

Founder of First Nations record label Bad Apples Music, Adam Briggs, who has been instrumental in the development and success of Irruk Birruk, said: “Adaptation has been a cornerstone of our culture for thousands of years. It’s been the North Star of our survival, and Song is how we communicated.

“MY INTENTION WITH IRRUK BIRRUK IS TO ENSURE THE NEXT CHAPTER FOR INDIGENOUS ARTISTS IS STRONG, UNBROKEN AND SUSTAINABLE.” ADAM BRIGGS, BAD APPLES MUSIC

Added Briggs: “It’s where we preserved and nurtured our truth, where we forged our history, and I want to make sure our musical history is remembered and celebrated – now and forever.

“My intention with Irruk Birruk is to ensure the next chapter for Indigenous Artists is strong, unbroken and sustainable. A home where we can continue to share our Song with the world for thousands of years.”

“It’s a unique model which basically acknowledges and recognises the unsung heroes and pioneers of this industry.” Linc YowYeh

Linc YowYeh said: “It’s a unique model which basically acknowledges and recognises the unsung heroes and pioneers of this industry.

“It’s a chance to honour the musical journey and legacy of every artist who is highlighted through Irruk Birruk, and I’ve loved being part of its creation.”

Credit: Daniel Boud “WE ACKNOWLEDGE AND RESPECT THE IMPORTANCE AND LASTING IMPACT FIRST NATIONS PEOPLES HAVE HAD IN SHAPING CULTURE, COMMUNITY, EXPRESSION, AND CONNECTIONS THROUGH MUSIC FOR MANY YEARS.” SEAN WARNER, UNIVERSAL MUSIC AUSTRALIA

Sean Warner, President and CEO of UMA said: “We acknowledge and respect the importance and lasting impact First Nations peoples have had in shaping culture, community, expression, and connections through music for many years.

“Our intent is to help them tell their stories, share their identities and amplify their voices, for the enrichment of all Australians across recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audio-visual content.

“This is reflected in our recently launched Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan, where we have committed to creating opportunities, programs, and support networks, for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples so that we can continue to implement meaningful change within our workforce, communities and the broader music industry.”

“The launch of Irruk Birruk marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting indigenous talent and fostering cultural diversity in the music industry.” Liam Dennis, UNIVERSAL MUSIC AUSTRALIA

Liam Dennis, General Manager of Catalogue, UMA, said: “The launch of Irruk Birruk marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting indigenous talent and fostering cultural diversity in the music industry.

“We believe in the power of shaping culture and igniting positive change within communities through the power of artistry, and by leveraging our global network, Irruk Birruk will allow for greater exposure of indigenous music, and will give indigenous artists a wider audience both now and in the future, while also ensuring ownership and control of the recordings stay with the original creators.

"We know there's many Australian First Nations artists with recorded works from the past that simply aren't available for discovery on digital services, and we're delighted to unlock those recordings to ensure the songs and stories are preserved for future generations."