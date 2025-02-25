Universal Music adopts ISNI system, assigning ID numbers to songwriters and artists

Universal Music Group (UMG) has officially adopted the International Standard Name Identifier (ISNI) system as a means to improve identification of creators and artists across the music industry.

The partnership with the ISNI International Agency (ISNI-IA) makes UMG an ‘ISNI registration agency,’ marking “the first of its kind for a major label,” ISNI-IA said Monday (February 24).

ISNI is an ISO-certified global standard for identifying millions of contributors to creative works and those active in their distribution. In 2018, YouTube became an ISNI registration agency.

An ISNI functions as a ‘digital passport’ for every contributor involved in the making of a piece of music, such as producers, writers, and other creative people. The system provides each creator with a specific identifier that enhances their visibility online.

“This partnership exemplifies our dedication to ensuring every creator is accurately recognized and rewarded for their work. By integrating ISNI into our systems, we are empowering creators and setting a new standard for the industry,” said Kim Beauchamp, Senior Vice President of Process Innovation & Advanced Operations at Universal Music Group and the Chair of DDEX.

DDEX works with industry bodies in the music industry to create a more efficient supply chain for the exchange of data and information across the industry.

As of February 2025, over 100,000 contributors in UMG’s database have been assigned ISNIs, including most artists with content released through UMG in the past five years.

ISNI-IA explains that this implementation helps eliminate confusion between similarly named artists and reduces manual work for DSPs.

Tim Devenport, Executive Director of the ISNI International Agency, described the partnership as “a major milestone for ISNI in the music sector.”

“Their vast catalogue and commitment to accurate creator identification will drive industry-wide improvements and awareness, benefiting artists, rights holders, and service providers alike.”

Additionally, UMG will use the ISNI system to link performer and songwriter data within its systems to collection society identifiers like IPN and IPI. This provides a consolidated view of recordings, works, and revenue.

Elsewhere at UMG, the company’s Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge recently backed a media campaign that opposes the UK Labour government’s controversial AI copyright exception proposal. Grainge joined Sony Music Group Chairman Rob Stringer and Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl in urging the UK government to protect creators’ rights.

Also in February, UMG partnered with the non-profit Music Health Alliance (MHA) to launch the Music Industry Mental Health Fund. The fund will provide “comprehensive, high-quality outpatient mental health resources” for music industry professionals across the US, UMG said.

