Universal hires Tseyin Foo as President, Global Supply Chain to ‘strengthen the global capabilities powering UMG’s next phase of growth’

Universal Music Group has appointed Tseyin Foo as President, Global Supply Chain.

Foo will report to Boyd Muir, UMG’s Chief Operating Officer, and will be based in Los Angeles, the company said on Thursday (July 23).

According to Universal, the former Skechers and Nike executive will “strengthen the global capabilities powering UMG’s next phase of growth”.

In the role, Foo will lead UMG’s global supply chain across the company’s digital partnerships, direct-to-consumer channels, physical formats, merchandise, and other consumer products, according to UMG.

UMG said the appointment will support the continued expansion of its artist and label services business following Virgin Music Group’s acquisition of Downtown, completed in February.

Virgin Music Group is UMG’s independent distribution and artist-services division.

The press release announcing Foo’s appointment explains that the exec “will help enable the company to better serve its artists, songwriters, labels, and partners, while supporting the continued expansion of its artist and label services business following Virgin Music Group’s acquisition of Downtown and the ongoing evolution of UMG’s merchandise and direct to consumer capabilities”.

Foo joins UMG from Skechers, where she served as Head of Global Supply Chain Planning & Strategy.

In that role, according to UMG, she built the company’s global strategy and planning function and led sourcing, manufacturing and technology initiatives.

She previously spent five years at Nike in leadership roles, and earlier held senior positions at VF Corporation across Timberland, Vans and 7 For All Mankind.

“As we continue to create more opportunities for growth throughout the music ecosystem, it’s increasingly important that we operate as one global organization with greater speed, flexibility, and precision.” Boyd Muir

“As we continue to create more opportunities for growth throughout the music ecosystem, it’s increasingly important that we operate as one global organization with greater speed, flexibility, and precision,” said Boyd Muir.

Added Muir: “Tseyin brings a rare combination of strategic leadership, operational excellence, and technology expertise that will help us deliver greater impact at greater scale, driving even more value for artists, songwriters, labels and entrepreneurs around the world.”

“I’m excited to join UMG at such an important moment in its evolution.” Tseyin Foo

Tseyin Foo added: “I’m excited to join UMG at such an important moment in its evolution.

“As the company continues to expand its global platform, there is a tremendous opportunity to use technology, data and world class execution to build even stronger capabilities that help our labels and teams move faster, adapt more quickly, and create more value for artists, partners, and fans around the world.”

Boyd Muir was promoted to Chief Operating Officer of UMG in October 2024, and reports to Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge.

Grainge highlighted the D2C opportunity on the company’s Q4 earnings call in March, telling analysts that UMG’s “own D2C business has grown to 1,600 online stores and generates hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue”.

He added that, “This only scratched the surface of our potential”.

Grainge explained further: “We will further scale our D2C business by stimulating an entire category of third-party superfan platforms, each with its own distinctive approach and model.

“These will operate alongside the premium tiers being developed by the traditional DSPs as well as what we’re creating and how we’re creating an ecosystem in which special events, experiences and products will entice superfans in both the virtual and physical worlds.”

On the company’s Q3 earnings call back in October, Boyd Muir revealed that “somewhere in the region of two-thirds to 75%” of vinyl sales are now coming through UMG’s own managed stores.

According to Luminate‘s 2025 Year-End Report, direct-to-consumer channels drove 78% of first-week physical album sales in Pop in the US last year, and over 50% in R&B/Hip-Hop and Rock.

UMG’s physical revenues grew 11.4% YoY at constant currency to €1.475 billion ($1.66bn) in its full-year 2025 results.

Its Merchandising and Other revenue was €811 million ($911.2m) for the year, flat YoY at constant currency (down 3.7% in reported euros).Music Business Worldwide