Universal acquires recorded music rights to catalog of Turkish superstar Sezen Aksu

Universal Music Türkiye, a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), has acquired the recorded music rights to the catalog of superstar Turkish singer, songwriter and producer, Sezen Aksu.

Known as the “Queen of Turkish Pop”, Sezen Aksu is one of the most successful Turkish singers, songwriters, and producers of all time.

Universal noted on Wednesday (April 30) that Aksu has been the most-streamed female artist in Turkey for the last seven consecutive years.

Aksu currently counts over 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her most-streamed track with over 100 million plays on Spotify is Biliyorsun.

Sezen Aksu’s career spans over five decades, during which she has released numerous hit albums and singles.

Some of her most well-known songs include Firuze, Gülümse, and Kutlama.

Aksu has released 21 singles and 30 albums and sold more than 40 million physical albums worldwide.

Commenting on the deal, Nazan Haciguzeller, MD Universal Music Türkiye, said: “We are thrilled to become the custodian of this hugely successful catalog.”

Added Haciguzeller: “We have long-admired Sezen Aksu’s career as one of Turkey’s most successful songwriters and producers.

“We believe this catalogue has huge potential and will work hard to ensure Sezen Aksu’s music is enjoyed around the world for years to come.

“We look forward to partnering closely with Sezen and her team to continue to drive Universal Music Group’s presence in such a vibrant and fast-growing market.”

Çagdas Kurtoglu, SN Müzik executive and previous custodian of Sezen Aksu’s catalog, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Universal Music Group on this next phase of our journey.

“They bring incredible appreciation for and understanding of Turkish culture, and their global reach will take our music to existing and new fans around the world.

“We’re excited to work together and help take Turkish music to the world stage.”Music Business Worldwide