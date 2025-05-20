UMG to move New York offices to PENN 2 building in Manhattan, with plans for ‘future premium retail experience dedicated to serving music superfans’

Universal Music Group is relocating its New York HQ to the Penn District, leasing new office space at the PENN 2 building along Seventh Avenue in Manhattan.

Vornado Realty Trust recently completed a $750-million redevelopment of PENN 2.

The building will serve as the headquarters of labels Def Jam Recordings, Island Records, Mercury Records and Republic Records (all part of the REPUBLIC COLLECTIVE), Bravado, UMG’s merchandise company, and Verve Label Group (including Verve, Impulse! and Decca Records US).

The building will also serve as the East Coast office for Universal Music Publishing Group as well as several UMG corporate functions.

UMG is aiming for a 2027 move-in date.

As part of a 22-year lease, UMG will occupy the entire fourth through seventh floors of PENN 2.

UMG will also occupy a ground-floor space along Seventh Avenue for what it calls “a future premium retail experience dedicated to serving music superfans in the heart of Manhattan”.

UMG will also have access to a private lobby on 33rd Street, which will feature a visitor center and direct elevator access to its floors.

In addition, UMG says it will be able to showcase its artists on large-scale LED signage within the Penn District.

The new headquarters will be located within The Bustle, described as “a 430-foot-wide expanse of office space” stretching from 31st to 33rd Street on Seventh Avenue.

Described by UMG as a “dramatic centerpiece” of the PENN 2 redevelopment, it includes 88,000 square feet of double-height, 23-foot-high, “column-free office space” where UMG will build its New York offices and “state-of-the art studio production facilities complemented by exclusive access to more than 3,500 square feet of landscaped outdoor space”.

The new production facilities will bolster UMG’s global network of recording studios that already includes the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London, Capitol Studios in LA and East Iris Studios in Nashville.

The PENN 2 building also features 72,000 square feet of outdoor green spaces; The Perch, a rooftop glass pavilion and event space that opens onto a “lushly landscaped” 17,000-square- foot private green space available to all tenants; and a 280-seat Town Hall suspended above Plaza33.

PENN 2 is also the headquarters location for Madison Square Garden and Major League Soccer.

“UMG’s relocation of its New York offices to the new PENN 2 Tower reflects our vision and ambition.” Boyd Muir, UMG

Boyd Muir, UMG’s Chief Operating Officer said: “UMG’s relocation of its New York offices to the new PENN 2 Tower reflects our vision and ambition.

“Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan and literally adjacent to Madison Square Garden, one of music’s most storied venues where so many of our artists perform to a packed house, PENN 2 will serve as an ideal nexus for our employees, artists and songwriters.”

Added Muir: “Beyond office space, PENN 2 will house music studios and retail spaces, featuring a range of artist merchandise and exclusive products. We look forward to working with the team at Vornado as we work towards a 2027 move-in date.”

“Universal Music’s commitment to PENN 2 is further evidence of the district’s appeal to the world’s most iconic brands in business, lifestyle and entertainment.” Glen Weiss, Vornado Realty Trust

Glen Weiss, Executive Vice President, Office Leasing & Co-Head of Real Estate of Vornado Realty Trust, added: “We are delighted to welcome Universal Music Group to THE PENN DISTRICT, which has firmly established itself as the epicenter of Manhattan’s new West Side.

“Universal Music’s commitment to PENN 2 is further evidence of the district’s appeal to the world’s most iconic brands in business, lifestyle and entertainment.”Music Business Worldwide