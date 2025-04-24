Universal Music Group Nashville rebrands as Music Corporation of America

Universal Music Group Nashville has been rebranded as Music Corporation of America (MCA).

UMG said on Thursday (April 24) that the new name “speaks to creativity, imagination, an honored legacy and the future of music’.

The move arrives two months after UMG reorganized its Nashville-based operations, with highly respected Music Row executive Mike Harris appointed CEO.

Dave Cobb, a nine-time Grammy Award-winning producer, who UMG noted at the time, has “had significant influence on the sound of Music City”, was appointed Chief Creative Officer.

Most recently, according to UMG, under the leadership of Harris and Cobb, the newly minted MCA enters “a new era with a bold vision for Nashville’s future”.

Alongside the news of the rebrand, MCA has strengthened its executive team, appointing Katie McCartney as EVP/General Manager.

Tom LaScola will serve as Head of Artist and Audience Strategy through an “enhanced alliance” with his company, THE TRENCHES, which inked a partnership with UMG’s Republic Collective in October.

As one of Cobb’s first key initiatives, the company has also announced a new creative strategic alliance dedicated to supporting and developing homegrown Nashville songwriting talent, naming Jessie Jo Dillon as the newly minted Song Buddy.

MCA said that this “bespoke position reflects a deep commitment to the vital role songwriters play in the local creative ecosystem”.

UMG says that the MCA portfolio will “continue to operate and support” frontline labels Mercury Nashville, EMI Nashville, Capitol Nashville and MCA Nashville along with the newly launched Lucille Records.

Lucille Records was founded by Cobb and spearheaded by Austin Jenkins, SVP of A&R for MCA and Head of Lucille. Its inaugural roster includes Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Isabel Dumas, and Sons of Habit.

Music Corporation of America’s wider roster includes artists such as Alan Jackson, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, George Strait, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Maddie & Tae, Parker McCollum, Priscilla Block, Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, Tyler Hubbard and Vince Gill.

In addition to the “full suite of creative and commercial resources” based in the Music Corporation of America Nashville HQ, UMG said that MCA artists will also be able to leverage the support of the Republic Collective in the US and UMG globally.

“With the popularity of country music and the tremendous impact that it continues to make in popular culture, we recognize the importance of Nashville and the impact it has always made in America.” Mike Harris

Mike Harris said: “With the popularity of country music and the tremendous impact that it continues to make in popular culture, we recognize the importance of Nashville and the impact it has always made in America.

“The incredible staff of these labels will operate with a sense of independence and autonomy, but with a pursuit of excellence and healthy competition as a shared agenda.”

“I want to let the art lead, embrace community, and approach the business with intention.” Dave Cobb

Dave Cobb added: “I want to let the art lead, embrace community, and approach the business with intention.

“We show up, work hard, and put artists, songwriters, community, and fans first. We want to get this right for them. That’s what this is all about.”

Harris and Cobb’s appointments in February followed the departure of Cindy Mabe, Chair and CEO of UMG Nashville since April 2023.

Other recent C-suite changes at the major record companies in Nashville included Taylor Lindsey’s recent promotion to Chairman and CEO at Sony Music Nashville.

Lindsey succeeded Randy Goodman, who, as announced in September, retired at the end of 2024 after more than 35 years in the music industry.

Also, in April 2023, John “Espo” Esposito exited Warner Music Nashville after 14 years as the company’s leader. He was succeeded by Ben Kline and Cris Lacy.

In September, Warner Music Group veteran Gregg Nadel, who most recently served as President of Elektra Entertainment, was appointed Co-Chair & Co-President of Warner Music Nashville. He will work alongside Cris Lacy, who has been co-head of WMN for the past two years and marks her 20th anniversary with the company next year. Nadel succeeded Ben Kline, who has decided to step down after a decade with the company

Also in September, Universal Music Group Nashville appointed Robert Kilduff as Chief Financial Officer.Music Business Worldwide