UK industry hub Tileyard launches ‘Secret Source’ podcast featuring prominent guests from music, media, and tech

Tileyard London has launched a new podcast featuring “pioneers, innovators, and tastemakers” from the music, media, and tech industries – specifically, those whose offices are housed at Tileyard’s facilities in London’s Kings Cross area.

Since launching in 2011, Tileyard London has attracted more than 250 artists, studios, and businesses, including Apple, Mark Ronson, Noel Gallagher, BPI (British Phonographic Industry), Lily Allen, Platoon, The Prodigy, Hipgnosis, Un:Hurd, CD Baby, Downtown Music, FUGA, and SoundCloud. The facility bills itself as “the world’s largest creative community.”

Now Tileyard is showcasing this creative community with Tileyard – The Secret Source, a new podcast that “offers a candid look at the successes, challenges, and insights of some of the most influential figures in the business,” the company said in a statement on Friday (February 14).

The podcast “offers an exclusive window into the minds of industry leaders who are shaping the future of music, tech, and creativity – all based here at Tileyard,” said Nick Keynes, co-founder of Tileyard and host of the new podcast.

“Our community is home to some of the most innovative and forward-thinking people in the world, and I’m thrilled that our first guests are sharing their incredible stories here on Tileyard – The Secret Source.”

The show’s first guest is Denzyl Feigelson, Founder and CEO of Platoon (which was acquired by another Tileyard tenant, Apple, in 2018).

Feigelson is known for having played a key role in launching the careers of Jorja Smith, Billie Eilish, Ayra Starr, and Victoria Monét, among others. Prior to Platoon, he founded AWAL (Artists Without A Label), which brought the digital revolution to music distribution.

Earlier in his career, while in South Africa, he worked on Paul Simon’s seminal 1986 album Graceland.

The podcast’s sophomore episode features Cliff Fluet, a Partner at Lewis Silkin LLP and Managing Director of Eleven Advisory. Fluet advises major music, sports, and entertainment clients on emerging technologies including AI, blockchain, and immersive entertainment.

The podcast’s third episode features Dr. Jo Twist, CEO of the UK’s recorded music trade group, BPI, which also runs the BRIT Awards and the Mercury Prize. Twist, who took the helm at BPI in 2023, was previously the CEO of Ukie, the UK’s video game trade association.

All three episodes of the podcasts are available now wherever podcasts can be found, and new episodes will drop weekly.

Future episodes will feature Hazel Savage of Musiio and SoundCloud, Ryan Edwards of Audoo, Alex Brees of Un:Hurd, Hale Zero, former Spotify chief economist Will Page, now of Pivotal Economics, and Sammy Andrews of Deviate Digital.

In recent years, Tileyard expanded to a second location in the Leeds-area city of Wakefield, developed an education program called Tileyard Education, and launched a state-of-the-art recording studio and content creation facility dubbed TYX Studios.Music Business Worldwide