UAE’s MusicNation joins the Human Artistry Campaign as its first Middle East signatory

Music Nation Copyrights Management (MusicNation) has joined the Human Artistry Campaign, the global coalition advocating for responsible artificial intelligence and protections for human creativity.

The UAE-based music rights organization becomes the first signatory to the campaign from the Middle East, the two said in a joint announcement on Thursday (June 25).

The Human Artistry Campaign describes itself as an alliance of nearly 200 organizations spanning music, film, television, publishing, journalism, voice acting, and photography.

The Human Artistry Campaign supports AI that protects creators’ rights and ensures artists, songwriters, performers, publishers, and labels retain control over the use of their work, voice, image, and likeness.

MusicNation said its participation reflects its role in implementing the UAE‘s vision for the protection and enforcement of musical copyrights.

“The UAE has quickly established itself as one of the world’s most forward-looking markets for AI, innovation and the creative economy,” said Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, MusicNation’s founder and chairwoman.

“As that momentum accelerates, MusicNation and our allies in the Human Artistry Campaign seek to support the next phase of growth on trust, transparency and respect for human creativity.

“We are proud to join the Human Artistry Campaign to support responsible AI, clear licensing frameworks and protections that ensure creators and technology companies can thrive together.”

“We are proud to join the Human Artistry Campaign to support responsible AI, clear licensing frameworks and protections that ensure creators and technology companies can thrive together.” Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, MusicNation

Amer M. Samhoun, MusicNation’s CEO, said: “Human creativity is the foundation of music. As new technologies emerge, our goal is not to impede innovation, but to help ensure it develops on a foundation of respect for creators, clear licensing, transparency and trust.

“That is essential for artists, for technology companies and for the future of the creative economy,” added Samhoun.

The Human Artistry Campaign was launched at SXSW in 2023 by the RIAA and the National Music Publishers’ Association.

In January, it launched the “Stealing Isn’t Innovation” campaign, an open letter signed by nearly 800 artists, writers, and performers, among them Cyndi Lauper, Bonnie Raitt, and R.E.M.

The coalition has also backed US legislation targeting unauthorized deepfakes and voice clones, including Tennessee‘s ELVIS Act and the federal NO FAKES Act.

“Human creativity is the foundation of music. As new technologies emerge, our goal is not to impede innovation, but to help ensure it develops on a foundation of respect for creators, clear licensing, transparency and trust.” Amer M. Samhoun, MusicNation

MusicNation‘s existing partners, BMI and SoundExchange, are both members of the campaign, according to the joint statement.

“MusicNation’s support reflects the growing global recognition that responsible AI must be built with respect for human creativity,” said Dr. Moiya McTier, a senior advisor to the Human Artistry Campaign.

“MusicNation’s leadership in the Middle East is an important addition to this growing international movement that prioritizes creators,” McTier added.

MusicNation partnered with SoundExchange in March 2025 to collect and distribute neighboring rights in the UAE, building on an earlier agreement with BMI.

The company received formal approval from the UAE‘s Ministry of Economy and Tourism to license, collect and distribute public performance and neighboring rights in June 2025, and began operations in October.

Chairwoman Al Mubarak is an Emirati rights lawyer and creative patron who also chairs Music City UAE, a development being built in partnership with Universal Music Group.

“MusicNation’s leadership in the Middle East is an important addition to this growing international movement that prioritizes creators” Dr. Moiya McTier, Human Artistry Campaign

In 2017, the UAE became the first country to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and it has set a target of becoming a global leader in AI by 2031.

The Middle East and North Africa was the joint second-fastest growing recorded music region (along with Sub-Saharan Africa) in 2025, and saw recorded music revenues increase by 15.2% YoY last year.

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